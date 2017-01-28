WWE NXT Year-End Awards: Winners, Analysis and Reaction

1 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

The year 2016 was one of transition for NXT.

Gone, in short order, were Sami Zayn, Bayley and Finn Balor, leaving the brand to replace three of its most beloved stars. It responded favorably, presenting fans acts such as American Alpha, The Revival, DIY and, of course, Shinsuke Nakamura.

While the brand lost a great deal of talent in the brand extension, it continued to soldier on, enlisting the likes of Bobby Roode, Eric Young and Roderick Strong to help with its continued revolution of the sports-entertainment landscape.

There were still superb individual performances and five-star classics, whetting its fans' appetites for outstanding professional wrestling.

As the brand prepared to make its first mark on 2017 with TakeOver: San Antonio, it looked back at the year that was and paid tribute to the men and women who helped make it another extraordinary one for NXT with these year-end awards, revealed during Saturday's Kickoff Show.