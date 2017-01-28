Barcelona Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Philippe Coutinho, Sebastian Giovinco

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Philippe Coutinho has said he is not interested in signing for Barcelona after pledging his loyalty to Liverpool.

According to Lee Clayton of the Daily Mail, the talented midfielder has said he wants to remain at Anfield, spurning the potential of a switch to Barca.

When asked about the possibility of a transfer to Catalonia, the Brazilian said:

I believe in finding somewhere you can express yourself, play without fear, play with everything you have. When you find that place, stay. This club, Liverpool, it has a plan. To be back on the top and that's what I believe in. I want to be part of that. From the owner, the manager, my team-mates. There is nothing that stops us competing with the big clubs. Clubs in England. Clubs in Europe. Yes, clubs like Barcelona. Why not?

Coutinho has been continually linked with a switch to join countryman Neymar at the Camp Nou, but the player's latest statement appears to have killed off any chance of a move from Merseyside.

VANDERLEI ALMEIDA/Getty Images

Liverpool's official Twitter feed confirmed the player has signed a new deal to remain with his team:

Paul Hetherington of the Daily Star previously reported Coutinho had been targeted by Barca and Paris Saint-Germain, with a potential £90 million transfer fee quoted for his services.

The 24-year-old has suffered with injury this term but has registered five goals and five assists in his 13 Premier League starts, according to WhoScored.com.

In other Barca news, former target Sebastian Giovinco has explained why he snubbed the Blaugrana after leaving Juventus in 2015.

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Speaking to Sky Italia (h/t Jack Otway of the Express), the prolific striker gave his reason why he decided to head to the MLS over a dream move to Spain:

It's true, in the past there was interest from Barcelona, but I'd have been a ball boy there. With those three stars in attack, I wouldn't play at all. I wasn't interested because I wanted to play. Neymar, Leo Messi and Luis Suarez would've played even with one leg and still made the difference, so there was no point in me being there.

Giovinco has been a raging success stateside and has scored 45 goals in 72 games for Toronto FC, per Otway.

Here is the striker in action:

The saga surrounding Coutinho appears to have come to an end, and the Brazilian will continue to play his football in the north-west.

Coutinho has developed into an incredible talent under manager Jurgen Klopp, but as Giovinco eluded, any incoming attacker would be playing second fiddle to Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar.

The Brazilian has improved hugely in the past year, but he would only make the Barca bench if he made his way to the Camp Nou in the near future.