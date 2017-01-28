Senior Bowl 2017: Score and Twitter Reaction for College All-Star Game

Associated Press

The South held off the North, 16-15, Saturday in the 2017 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.

South quarterback Davis Webb of California was named the game's MVP with 165 passing yards and one touchdown.

Toledo running back Kareem Hunt was named the North's Most Outstanding Player with a game-high 118 rushing yards, while Kansas State defensive end Jordan Willis earned the honor for the South with two sacks.

Although it trailed for most of the game, the North had a chance to win with less than two minutes remaining, as Pittsburgh quarterback Nathan Peterman found East Carolina wide receiver Zay Jones for a six-yard touchdown on fourth down.

The North unsuccessfully went for two points and the win, though, when Peterman was intercepted by BYU linebacker Harvey Langi to seal the win for the South.

The Senior Bowl is arguably the most significant postseason All-Star showcase, and it often goes a long way toward helping players improve their draft stock.

Several prospects on both sides of the ball managed to do that Saturday. Jones was among them with six catches for 68 yards and one touchdown.

Jones—who is the all-time FBS leader in career receptions (399) and receptions in a single season (158)—was nearly on the receiving end of two touchdowns in the opening half for the North squad.

A penalty took one away, while the other was deemed incomplete. Although there are no replay reviews in the Senior Bowl, additional looks showed Jones controlled the ball in the back of the end zone before stepping out.

ESPN's Louis Riddick was impressed by Jones' effort on the catch:

The North carried a 3-0 lead late into the first half, as it was aided by St. Francis safety Lorenzo Jerome's picking off Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs. Jerome also forced Texas A&M wide receiver Josh Reynolds to fumble.

As Rob Rang of CBSSports.com pointed out, Jerome has long shown a penchant for making big plays and forcing turnovers:

Despite the miscues, the South pulled ahead with 2:33 remaining in the half when Webb orchestrated an eight-play, 76-yard drive and finished it with a 39-yard touchdown pass to Reynolds.

According to Andrew Gribble of the Cleveland Browns' official website, that represented a continuation of Webb's practice success:

While Webb's throw was perfect, Reynolds did well to show off his speed and get open down the sideline.

Colin Deaver of KAGS News in College Station, Texas, believes Reynolds has a bright NFL future:

Dane Brugler of CBSSports.com isn't quite so sure, however:

Reynolds led all receivers in the game with six receptions for 96 yards.

After failing on a two-point conversion attempt following the touchdown, the South forced a punt and tacked on a field goal with six seconds left to take a 9-3 lead into the locker room.

Webb and Reynolds did much of the damage for the South, but all-time FBS rushing-yardage leader Donnel Pumphrey also acquitted himself well with 23 rushing yards on four carries, 15 receiving yards and a 24-yard punt return.

Alabama tight end O.J. Howard may have helped his case as well by making four catches for 39 yards.

Perhaps the most impactful performer for the North was Temple linebacker Haason Reddick, who had six tackles in the first half.

Per NFL Network, NFL draft guru Mike Mayock felt Reddick had done himself a service at the Senior Bowl even prior to Saturday's game: "Haason Reddick had a crazy week. Maybe the most impressive week of any player here."

The South continued to move the ball effectively on its first drive of the second half, as Webb put together another strong sequence that covered 80 yards in 16 plays.

NC State running back Matthew Dayes finished it off with a two-yard touchdown run to atone for losing a fumble in the first half.

Austin P. Baumer of Optimum Scouting praised Dayes as a do-everything back following his score:

After falling behind 16-3, the North answered with one of the biggest plays of the day.

Hunt broke off a 43-yard run to get into the red zone and spark a North offense that had been struggling due to subpar quarterback play.

Mike Kaye of First Coast News revealed Hunt had jumped out to him in the days leading up to the Senior Bowl:

While Hunt put the North in position to score its first touchdown of the game, the side had to settle for another field goal to shrink the South lead to 16-6.

After Lamar defensive back Brendan Langley intercepted Tiffin quarterback Antonio Pipkin on the next drive, the North moved even closer, as Arizona State kicker Zane Gonzalez made his third field goal of the day to make it 16-9.

The South was driving for a potential put-away score midway through the fourth quarter, but Jerome made another momentum-swinging play by intercepting Pipkin in the end zone.

Stats FCS senior editor Craig Haley put Jerome's huge day into further perspective:

That set the stage for Peterman's touchdown to Jones to pull within one, but the South's defense came through in the clutch on the two-point conversion attempt.

The South offense still needed to run out the final 1:51, and it did precisely that by picking up two first downs to win.

Although few elite prospects took part in Saturday's game, there were plenty of eye-opening performances that should have a significant impact on the draft.

Webb came through with a big showing, much like Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott did in the Senior Bowl last season, while several skill-position players and defenders made their cases for an early-round pick as well.

Postgame Reaction

Webb took home the MVP award from the game and spoke of the honor after the game.

"I'm extremely honored to receive the MVP award from the Senior Bowl," Webb said, per Cal's official site. "The past winners show how very special it is. I want to thank Phil Savage and his crew, the Cleveland Browns' staff, and my Cal teammates and former coaches for the texts and for believing in me. It might have been the last time I wear a Cal helmet in a game. It's a sad feeling, but I'm excited to see the 2017 Cal team led by coach Wilcox."

Another quarterback that impressed at times was Tennessee's Josh Dobbs. Browns coach Hue Jackson liked what he saw from the young player.

"I thought he ran the offense, moved the ball and did the things we thought we could do," Jackson said, per Rhiannon Potkey of the Knoxville News Sentinel. "He did a good job."

Finally, if you are a receiver trying to make the NFL, it doesn't get much better than receiving compliments from Jerry Rice:

Zay Jones made a couple of impressive grabs and will likely remember this moment for along time.