UFC on Fox 23 Results: The Real Winners and Losers from Denver Fight Card

1 of 7

Valentina Shevchenko (left) and Julianna Pena Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

If you slumbered on UFC on Fox 23, you missed a title eliminator bout, one of the best action fights possible in the welterweight division and the most exciting prospect in the heavyweight division.

You also missed Bruce Leeroy and The Kid.

A lot was going on Saturday night on this UFC card in Denver, wedged into Pro Bowl weekend. In the main event, Valentina Shevchenko and Julianna Pena, respectively the first- and second-ranked women's bantamweights on the UFC roster, did battle to see who would face champion Amanda Nunes.

In the co-main event, dynamic welterweights Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone and Jorge Masvidal faced each other. If that doesn't sell itself, you don't buy much of anything in MMA.

Later on the main card, heavyweight up-and-comer Francis Ngannou tried to get over against veteran Andrei Arlovski.

And those are only three of the evening's 12 fights. As usual, the final stat lines only reveal so much. These are the real winners and losers from UFC on Fox 23.