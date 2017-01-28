Farmers Insurance Open 2017: Saturday Leaderboard Scores and Highlights

Donald Miralle/Getty Images

Patrick Rodgers and Brandt Snedeker will go into the final day of the Farmers Insurance Open tied for the lead, with both sitting at nine strokes under par following Saturday's play.

Tony Finau and Cheng Tsung Pan are both one stroke back after the third round, while eight golfers sit at seven under.

Here are the latest standings heading into Round 4 at Torrey Pines:

Snedeker, who shot a two-under 70 on Saturday, was on his game from the start thanks to some quality approach shots.

The PGA Tour shared a replay of this solid shot on the second hole:

He birdied Nos. 2 and 3, which was all he needed to move into first place.

Sean Martin of the PGA Tour's official website joked about Snedeker's love for the poa annua grass:

After a string of eight straight pars, a bogey on No. 12 dropped Snedeker out of the lead, but he made up for it with a birdie on No. 17.

Rodgers made a move up the leaderboard with some long and straight drives throughout the day. He showed his confidence on this drive, via the PGA Tour:

FedEx Cup leader Justin Thomas believes in 24-year-old:

Rodgers finished with five birdies and zero bogeys to post a 67, which tied for the lowest score of the day.

Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee is rooting for Rodgers to close out a win:

Justin Rose didn't have a good round after entering the day with the lead. Three bogeys helped drop him into a tie for fifth place at six under for the tournament.

Although he is still within range of a comeback, his last two rounds of 71 and 73 weren't nearly as good as his first-round 65.

Finau and Pat Perez were two other big movers, with both recording five-under 67s, matching Rodgers for the best score of the day. They each had six birdies to go with just one bogey and will look to keep riding the momentum Sunday.

Pan has been a surprise after missing cuts in four of his seven events this season. He is one of only two players, along with Snedeker, with scores of 70 or better in each round.

Finally, Robert Streb is a player to keep an eye on at seven under for the tournament. He was far back on the leaderboard before closing out his round in style, as the PGA Tour showed:

He was even for the day before that shot, but all of a sudden, he's in the hunt for the title.

The tournament will be decided Sunday, but several competitors are still in the running. Even those who are a few strokes behind could potentially make a run.

Post-Round Reaction

The start of the 2017 season has seen Justin Thomas join friend Jordan Spieth as a major force on tour, and Rodgers is now hoping to join in this group.

"I can't sit here and say it hasn't been hard at times to see," Rodgers said, per John Strege of Golf Digest. "I mean, obviously these are my best friends, so I'm happy every time they have success. But on a personal level, those are the guys that I've always competed with and so it definitely tests my patience to see them have success and it's incredibly motivating."

This tournament could give him a chance to catch this group as he holds a share of the lead going into the final day.

"I feel very comfortable in contention, that's probably when I'm the most comfortable out here, and really excited for another chance (to win) tomorrow," Rodgers said after his third round, per Kevin Casey of Golfweek.

Now he just needs to continue to play the way he has over the first three rounds.