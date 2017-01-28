AFCON 2017: Quarter-Final Scores, Results and Updated Schedule

STEVE JORDAN/Getty Images

Burkina Faso netted twice in the final 10 minutes to beat Tunisia 2-0 and seal their spot in the semi-finals of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday in Gabon.

Aristide Bance was the difference-maker, as he netted from a free-kick five minutes after coming on before Prejuce Nakoulma sealed the victory six minutes from time.

In Saturday's other quarter-final, in-form Senegal were shocked in a penalty shootout by Cameroon, as Liverpool's Sadio Mane missed the crucial spot-kick after a 0-0 result.



Here is confirmation of the two results and the schedule for Sunday's last-eight action:

AFCON 2017: Saturday Results Burkina Faso 2-0 Tunisia Senegal 0-0 (Cameroon win 5-4 on pens) Cameroon BBC Sport

AFCON 2017: Sunday Fixtures Congo DR vs. Ghana Egypt vs. Morocco BBC Sport

Saturday Recap

Extra time looked to be beckoning in both of Saturday's quarter-finals, but late heroics from Burkina Faso saw them through to face either Morocco or Egypt in normal time.

They left it late, but the Burkinabe had the better of the opening 80 minutes. Nakoulma blazed over the bar in the first half, and Bertrand Traore hit the crossbar. Tunisia, meanwhile, were limited to Mohamed Ali Yacoubi's missed effort from a corner.

It was, in the main, a game of very few chances, and it looked unlikely there would be a winner after 90 minutes.

However, Bance changed the game when he was introduced 14 minutes from time.

He won a free-kick in the 81st minute, which he duly buried with a low shot after the ball was rolled to him on the edge of the area, per African football journalist Gary Al-Smith:

Nakoulma then took advantage of Tunisia's desperation to find an equaliser and stay in the tournament.

He raced on to a clearance from a Tunisia corner, rounded goalkeeper Aymen Mathlouthi, who had rushed 30 yards out of his goal, and slid home into the empty net from just outside the area.

Senegal's clash with Cameroon was similarly cagey and devoid of many clear-cut chances.

KHALED DESOUKI/Getty Images

The Lions of Teranga were the side more willing to go forward, but Cameroon interrupted their flow with aggression and physicality.

Lazio's Keita Balde Diao was the brightest spark in the opening half, carving out several decent openings, but after a laboured second half, the clash inevitably went to extra time.

Despite being inferior for most of the match, Cameroon actually had the best chance to win it in the extra 30 minutes. Jacques Zoua had the goal at his mercy after a neat exchange of passes, but he could only shoot straight at Abdoulaye Diallo.

After 120 minutes of no goals, the first eight efforts from the spot all found the net in a shootout of remarkable quality.

However, the ninth attempt from Senegal's Mane was palmed away by Fabrice Ondoa, and Vincent Aboubakar then thundered home the deciding spot-kick into the top corner.