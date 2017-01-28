La Liga Results 2017: Scores and Updated Table After Saturday's Week 20 Matches
Atletico Madrid's underwhelming campaign continued in La Liga on Saturday as they played out a goalless draw at Alaves.
The point took Diego Simeone's side into fourth spot above Real Sociedad, but Atleti remain seven points behind leaders Real Madrid.
Villarreal consolidated their charge up the table as they beat bottom side Granada 2-0 at the Estadio de la Ceramica.
Later, Eibar host Deportivo La Coruna, as Celta Vigo travel to Leganes.
Here are Saturday's results from Spain's top division:
|La Liga 2017: Saturday Results
|Villarreal
|2-0
|Granada
|Alaves
|0-0
|Atletico Madrid
|Eibar
|TBD
|Deportivo La Coruna
|Leganes
|TBD
|Celta Vigo
|La Liga 2017: Latest Standings
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Real Madrid
|18
|13
|4
|1
|48
|17
|31
|43
|2
|Sevilla
|19
|13
|3
|3
|42
|25
|17
|42
|3
|Barcelona
|19
|12
|5
|2
|51
|17
|34
|41
|4
|Atletico Madrid
|20
|10
|6
|4
|34
|16
|18
|36
|5
|Real Sociedad
|19
|11
|2
|6
|31
|25
|6
|35
|6
|Villarreal
|20
|9
|7
|4
|28
|14
|14
|34
|7
|Athletic Club
|19
|8
|5
|6
|24
|21
|3
|29
|8
|Celta Vigo
|19
|8
|3
|8
|29
|33
|-4
|27
|9
|Eibar
|19
|7
|5
|7
|25
|28
|-3
|26
|10
|Espanyol
|19
|6
|8
|5
|25
|26
|-1
|26
|11
|Las Palmas
|19
|6
|7
|6
|28
|30
|-2
|25
|12
|Alaves
|20
|5
|9
|6
|17
|20
|-3
|24
|13
|Real Betis
|19
|6
|4
|9
|20
|30
|-10
|22
|14
|Malaga
|20
|5
|7
|8
|28
|34
|-6
|22
|15
|Valencia
|18
|5
|4
|9
|28
|33
|-5
|19
|16
|Deportivo La Coruna
|19
|4
|7
|8
|24
|29
|-5
|19
|17
|Leganes
|19
|4
|6
|9
|15
|31
|-16
|18
|18
|Sporting Gijon
|19
|3
|4
|12
|19
|37
|-18
|13
|19
|Osasuna
|20
|1
|7
|12
|21
|43
|-22
|10
|20
|Granada
|20
|1
|7
|12
|16
|44
|-28
|10
Recap
Atleti continue to surprise everyone with their inability to beat inferior opposition this term, and they could not score on their travels to the Basque Country.
The Vicente Calderon Stadium team have failed to win in 10 of their 20 games in La Liga this season, and they do not have the killer instinct of previous incarnations of Simeone's sides.
The visitors were often overrun in midfield as Alaves powered forward, and Simeone cut a frustrated figure on the touchline.
Saul Niguez and Koke were both below their usual standard, and it allowed Babazorros control of the centre of the pitch.
Victor Laguardia struck the crossbar as Atletico struggled through the match, and they will have been relived to have escaped with a point.
Alaves' poor finishing was the only factor that saved Atletico, and the visitors' chances of mounting a title challenge now appear over.
Villarreal ended their recent winless streak with a 2-0 victory at home to Granada.
Nazaries have been weak throughout the season, and they will surely be relegated at the end of the campaign.
Bruno Soriano and Alvaro Gonzalez were on target for the Yellow Submarine in Castello, as their fight for European football continues to blossom.
