    La Liga Results 2017: Scores and Updated Table After Saturday's Week 20 Matches

    Atletico Madrid's Argentinian coach Diego Simeone shouts instructions to players during the Spanish league football match Club Atletico de Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves at the Mendizorroza stadium in Vitoria on January 28, 2017. / AFP / ANDER GILLENEA (Photo credit should read ANDER GILLENEA/AFP/Getty Images)
    ANDER GILLENEA/Getty Images
    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistJanuary 28, 2017

    Atletico Madrid's underwhelming campaign continued in La Liga on Saturday as they played out a goalless draw at Alaves.

    The point took Diego Simeone's side into fourth spot above Real Sociedad, but Atleti remain seven points behind leaders Real Madrid.

    Villarreal consolidated their charge up the table as they beat bottom side Granada 2-0 at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

    Later, Eibar host Deportivo La Coruna, as Celta Vigo travel to Leganes.

    Here are Saturday's results from Spain's top division:

    La Liga 2017: Saturday Results
    Villarreal2-0Granada
    Alaves0-0Atletico Madrid
    EibarTBDDeportivo La Coruna
    LeganesTBDCelta Vigo
    La Liga 2017: Latest Standings
    PosTeamPWDLGFGAGDPts
    1Real Madrid18134148173143
    2Sevilla19133342251742
    3Barcelona19125251173441
    4Atletico Madrid20106434161836
    5Real Sociedad1911263125635
    6Villarreal2097428141434
    7Athletic Club198562421329
    8Celta Vigo198382933-427
    9Eibar197572528-326
    10Espanyol196852526-126
    11Las Palmas196762830-225
    12Alaves205961720-324
    13Real Betis196492030-1022
    14Malaga205782834-622
    15Valencia185492833-519
    16Deportivo La Coruna194782429-519
    17Leganes194691531-1618
    18Sporting Gijon1934121937-1813
    19Osasuna2017122143-2210
    20Granada2017121644-2810
    Sky Sports

     

    Recap

    Atleti continue to surprise everyone with their inability to beat inferior opposition this term, and they could not score on their travels to the Basque Country.

    The Vicente Calderon Stadium team have failed to win in 10 of their 20 games in La Liga this season, and they do not have the killer instinct of previous incarnations of Simeone's sides.

    The visitors were often overrun in midfield as Alaves powered forward, and Simeone cut a frustrated figure on the touchline.

    Saul Niguez and Koke were both below their usual standard, and it allowed Babazorros control of the centre of the pitch.

    VITORIA-GASTEIZ, SPAIN - JANUARY 28: Jorge Resurreccion 'Koke' of Atletico Madrid duels for the ball with Edgar Mendez of Deportivo Alaves during the La Liga match between Deportivo Alaves and Atletico Madrid at Mendizorroza stadium on January 28, 2017 i
    Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

    Victor Laguardia struck the crossbar as Atletico struggled through the match, and they will have been relived to have escaped with a point.

    Alaves' poor finishing was the only factor that saved Atletico, and the visitors' chances of mounting a title challenge now appear over.

    Villarreal ended their recent winless streak with a 2-0 victory at home to Granada.

    Nazaries have been weak throughout the season, and they will surely be relegated at the end of the campaign.

    Bruno Soriano and Alvaro Gonzalez were on target for the Yellow Submarine in Castello, as their fight for European football continues to blossom.

