La Liga Results 2017: Scores and Updated Table After Saturday's Week 20 Matches

ANDER GILLENEA/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid's underwhelming campaign continued in La Liga on Saturday as they played out a goalless draw at Alaves.

The point took Diego Simeone's side into fourth spot above Real Sociedad, but Atleti remain seven points behind leaders Real Madrid.

Villarreal consolidated their charge up the table as they beat bottom side Granada 2-0 at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

Later, Eibar host Deportivo La Coruna, as Celta Vigo travel to Leganes.

Here are Saturday's results from Spain's top division:

La Liga 2017: Saturday Results Villarreal 2-0 Granada Alaves 0-0 Atletico Madrid Eibar TBD Deportivo La Coruna Leganes TBD Celta Vigo Sky Sports

La Liga 2017: Latest Standings Pos Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Real Madrid 18 13 4 1 48 17 31 43 2 Sevilla 19 13 3 3 42 25 17 42 3 Barcelona 19 12 5 2 51 17 34 41 4 Atletico Madrid 20 10 6 4 34 16 18 36 5 Real Sociedad 19 11 2 6 31 25 6 35 6 Villarreal 20 9 7 4 28 14 14 34 7 Athletic Club 19 8 5 6 24 21 3 29 8 Celta Vigo 19 8 3 8 29 33 -4 27 9 Eibar 19 7 5 7 25 28 -3 26 10 Espanyol 19 6 8 5 25 26 -1 26 11 Las Palmas 19 6 7 6 28 30 -2 25 12 Alaves 20 5 9 6 17 20 -3 24 13 Real Betis 19 6 4 9 20 30 -10 22 14 Malaga 20 5 7 8 28 34 -6 22 15 Valencia 18 5 4 9 28 33 -5 19 16 Deportivo La Coruna 19 4 7 8 24 29 -5 19 17 Leganes 19 4 6 9 15 31 -16 18 18 Sporting Gijon 19 3 4 12 19 37 -18 13 19 Osasuna 20 1 7 12 21 43 -22 10 20 Granada 20 1 7 12 16 44 -28 10 Sky Sports

Recap

Atleti continue to surprise everyone with their inability to beat inferior opposition this term, and they could not score on their travels to the Basque Country.

The Vicente Calderon Stadium team have failed to win in 10 of their 20 games in La Liga this season, and they do not have the killer instinct of previous incarnations of Simeone's sides.

The visitors were often overrun in midfield as Alaves powered forward, and Simeone cut a frustrated figure on the touchline.

Saul Niguez and Koke were both below their usual standard, and it allowed Babazorros control of the centre of the pitch.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Victor Laguardia struck the crossbar as Atletico struggled through the match, and they will have been relived to have escaped with a point.

Alaves' poor finishing was the only factor that saved Atletico, and the visitors' chances of mounting a title challenge now appear over.

Villarreal ended their recent winless streak with a 2-0 victory at home to Granada.

Nazaries have been weak throughout the season, and they will surely be relegated at the end of the campaign.

Bruno Soriano and Alvaro Gonzalez were on target for the Yellow Submarine in Castello, as their fight for European football continues to blossom.