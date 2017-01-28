    Chicago BearsDownload App

    Bears CB Cre'Von LeBlanc's Super Bowl Tickets Allegedly Stolen

    CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 18: Cre'Von LeBlanc #22 of the Chicago Bears in action against the Green Bay Packers during the game at Soldier Field on December 18, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. The Packers defeated the Bears 30-27. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
    Joe Robbins/Getty Images
    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistJanuary 28, 2017

    Chicago Bears cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc's Super Bowl tickets were allegedly stolen Thursday when his mother dropped them out of an envelope before attempting to mail them to him.

    According to Andrew Lofholm of WPTV in West Palm Beach, Florida, the two tickets were allegedly picked up by a man at a FedEx. West Palm Beach police uploaded the following surveillance video to YouTube:

    LeBlanc's mother said the tickets are worth $1,100 apiece, and LeBlanc said the NFL has ensured the tickets are no longer usable since they cannot be scanned.

    Per Lofholm, LeBlanc said he was distraught about the situation and added, "I just want the tickets, that's all."

    LeBlanc appeared in 13 games for the Bears in 2016, making nine starts and registering 44 tackles to go along with 10 passes defended, two interceptions and one touchdown.

    He was originally signed by the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic before getting claimed off waivers by Chicago prior to the start of the 2016 regular season.

    Super Bowl LI will pit the New England Patriots against the Atlanta Falcons on Feb. 5 at NRG Stadium in Houston.

