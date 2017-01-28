FA Cup 2017: 4th-Round Results, Scores, Updated Schedule After Saturday Fixtures

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool were the highest profile casualties of Saturday's FA Cup fourth-round action as they were beaten 2-1 at Anfield by Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Tottenham Hotspur almost followed suit but came from behind twice to beat fourth-tier Wycombe Wanderers 4-3 at White Hart Lane, Heung-Min Son's winner coming in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

Meanwhile, non-league Lincoln City booked their place in the fifth round for the first time in 115 years as they downed Championship leaders Brighton 3-1.

Here are the full results from Saturday's play:

FA Cup Fourth Round: Saturday Results Home Result Away Liverpool 1-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers Blackburn Rovers 2-0 Blackpool Burnley 2-0 Bristol City Chelsea 4-0 Brentford Crystal Palace 0-3 Manchester City Lincoln City 3-1 Brighton & Hove Albion Middlesbrough 1-0 Accrington Stanley Oxford United 3-0 Newcastle United Rochdale 0-4 Huddersfield Town Tottenham Hotspur 4-3 Wycombe Wanderers Southampton 0-5 Arsenal BBC Sport

FA Cup Fourth Round: Sunday Fixtures Time (GMT/ET) Fixture 12 p.m./7 a.m. Milwall vs. Watford 12:30 p.m./7:30 a.m. Fulham vs. Hull City 2 p.m./9 a.m. Sutton United vs. Leeds United 4 p.m./11 a.m. Manchester United vs. Wigan Athletic BBC Sport

Saturday Recap

Liverpool have endured a torrid start to 2017, and it got little better on Saturday, as they lost their third home game in succession and were knocked out of their second cup competition in a week.

Richard Stearman netted for Wolves after just 53 seconds to begin the torment for Jurgen Klopp's Reds before Andreas Weimann doubled the visitors' lead just before the break.

Liverpool improved in the second half and dominated possession, but they were still unable to trouble the Wolves goal.

And, despite a grandstand finish that saw Divock Origi pull one back in the 86th minute, Liverpool were eventually ousted from the tournament as Wolves deservedly progressed.

Spurs were similarly shocked as they went 2-0 down at home in the first 45 minutes, Paul Hayes netting twice for Gareth Ainsworth's side.

The north London outfit were level again after 64 minutes thanks to Son's deflected strike and Vincent Janssen's penalty, but the upset was back on seven minutes from time when substitute Garry Thompson headed home Myles Weston's cross.

Dele Alli looked to have earned Spurs a replay in the 89th minute, but in the end, Mauricio Pochettino's side claimed a victory as Son broke Wycombe hearts with almost the last kick of the game, per Squawka:

At Sincil Bank, hosts Lincoln came back from a goal down to beat Brighton in style.

Richie Towell put the Championship side ahead, but an Alan Power penalty, Fikayo Tomori own goal and Theo Robinson strike saw the Imps to a famous victory, per BT Sport Football:

It was bad news all-round for the Championship's top clubs as Newcastle United—second in England's second tier—were thrashed 3-0 away at Oxford United; Kane Hemmings, Curtis Nelson and Toni Martinez netted for the hosts.

Theo Walcott netted a hat-trick for Arsenal and Danny Welbeck scored twice in his first start of the season as the Gunners beat an abject Southampton side 5-0 at St Mary's Stadium.

Meanwhile, Chelsea were emphatic in thrashing west London neighbours Brentford 4-0, Willian and Pedro scoring in the first 45 minutes before Branislav Ivanovic and Michy Batshuayi added goals in the second half.

For Manchester City, it was a routine 3-0 victory against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park that saw them through to the last 16.

Raheem Sterling opened the scoring for Pep Guardiola's Sky Blues just before the break, Leroy Sane doubled the advantage in the 71st minute and Yaya Toure netted a brilliant free-kick in stoppage time.