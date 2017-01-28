Lorenzo Alexander: Latest News, Rumors, Speculation on Bills LB's Future

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Pro Bowl linebacker Lorenzo Alexander expressed interest in returning to the Buffalo Bills in 2017 after enjoying a career year at the age of 33.

Alexander, Bills Have Mutual Interest in Reunion

Saturday, Jan. 28

According to Alex Marvez of Sporting News and SiriusXM NFL Radio, Alexander said the Bills have already reached out and that he is open to re-signing with the team in free agency: "[The Bills] have reached out to me. They want me to be back. ... I'm waiting to see what all the offers are on the table. My wife and I will sit down and make the best decision for ourselves. I would love to go back. It's a great football city, a blue-collar town and family oriented. It's right up my alley."

After spending most of his career as a special teams ace, Alexander set career highs with 76 tackles, 12.5 sacks and one interception in 16 starts at outside linebacker for the Bills in 2016.

Alexander played at the veteran's minimum of $885,000 last season, but he is in line for a huge raise after finishing third in the NFL in sacks.

The decision of whether to return to Buffalo will be about more than just money, though, as the Bills have undergone a complete regime and system change.

Head coach Rex Ryan was fired and replaced with Sean McDermott, which means the defense will transition from a 3-4 to a 4-3.

Alexander thrived as a rush linebacker, but it is possible that a 4-3 defense won't fit his skill set as well as the 3-4 did.

The Bills also have to make a decision on fellow free-agent linebacker Zach Brown, and 2016 second-round pick Reggie Ragland figures to return in 2017 after missing all of 2016 as a rookie.

Alexander can still be an asset to the Bills as a defensive starter and special teams contributor, but based on a change in philosophy and the fact that other teams will be vying for his services, keeping him may not be within Buffalo's budget.