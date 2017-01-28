Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Leandro Paredes and Andrea Pinamonti

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/Getty Images

AS Roma are reportedly trying to sell Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea target Leandro Paredes before the end of the January transfer window, while Inter Milan starlet Andrea Pinamonti wants to stay in the Italian fashion capital.

According to Sky Sport Italia (h/t Daily Express' Joe Short), Roma's deal for Clement Grenier means the Giallorossi have to sell one of their midfielders to "balance the books," with financial fair play limitations imposed on the squad.

Per Gianluca Di Marzio (via Short), Paredes would be available for £25.6 million—a bargain fee for one of Serie A's best midfield prospects. The Express report noted Liverpool tried to sign the 22-year-old last summer.

The Argentinian has been a regular contributor for Roma this season, although he hasn't been an automatic starter. The Giallorossi have incredible depth in midfield, and the likes of Radja Nainggolan, Kevin Strootman and Daniele De Rossi expect to start the majority of matches.

Paredes has done enough to earn his share of minutes, however, continuing his development in the Italian capital. He previously broke out during a loan spell with Empoli, where he played so well it triggered the attention of a wave of top clubs.

Here's a look at some of his recent highlights:

Roma's decision to move for Grenier was an odd one, to say the least, but manager Luciano Spalletti seems to lack trust in some of the younger talents in his squad and has been tasked with balancing the budget. The loan deal may have been made with the knowledge someone had to be sold, anyhow.

There have been even more unusual rumours where Roma are concerned. As shared by David Amoyal of Gianluca Di Marzio's website, the cash-strapped club are now being linked with Atalanta star Franck Kessie, who is the likely subject of a bidding war:

All of this is good news for clubs hoping to land Paredes, a superb midfielder who still has plenty of room for growth. Liverpool aren't expected to add to their squad before the end of the window, but if a deal like this pops up, manager Jurgen Klopp should pounce.

One player who won't be heading to Anfield is Italian talent Pinamonti, who is keen to sign a long-term deal with Inter, per Calciomercato (h/t Daily Mirror's James Whaling).

The teenager was promoted to the first team after a superb start to the season in the Primavera, where he averaged better than a goal per match. He hasn't featured much for the Nerazzurri, but the club hasn't sent him back to the academy, opting instead to let him grow with the seniors.

Here's a look at some of the 17-year-old's highlights:

Pinamonti is the latest in a long line of emerging Italian talents including the likes of AC Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma and Juventus' Moise Kean. All have been linked with the Premier League, but it's more likely they will all continue their careers with their current clubs.