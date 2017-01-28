Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Karim Benzema and Marcelo Allende

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Arsenal have once again been linked with a move for France international Karim Benzema as Real Madrid consider the sale of the striker.

Spanish outlet Diario Gol (h/t the Telegraph) reported Los Blancos president Florentino Perez has "grown tired" of Benzema's inconsistent displays for Zinedine Zidane and could push the player out of the club.

The decision will hinge on whether the Madrid manager opts to use Cristiano Ronaldo as a No. 9 at the expense of the 29-year-old—but the Frenchman may yet remain at the club in his natural role.



Benzema has been consistently linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium over countless transfer windows, but Arsene Wenger has been unable to tempt his countryman to London.

Spanish outlet MercaFutbol (h/t Liam Corless of the Mirror) reported that Wenger sees the player as the missing piece of the jigsaw puzzle in his squad and is prepared to pay £40 million.

Zidane is said to be unwilling to sell Benzema, but "such a valuable offer would be too much for the European champions to turn down," per Corless.

The striker returned 24 goals in La Liga last term, but he has only scored five times in the league this season, according to WhoScored.com.

In other news, the Gunners are considering a move for Chilean teenage sensation Marcelo Allende, who is dubbed "the next Alexis Sanchez."

Charles Watts of football.london reported Wenger has given a trial to the 17-year-old, and he will feature for Arsenal's academy as they consider his future.

The player began his playing days with Cobreloa—the same team Sanchez made his mark as a young professional before moving to Italy with Udinese.



Watts wrote:

Allende is known of one of the brightest young talents in Chile and starred when they hosted the Under-17s World Cup in 2015. He captained the side and scored twice to help his country into the round of 16, catching the eye of several top clubs. [...] Arsenal brought him over for two stints last year - but several other European clubs are keeping tabs on the diminutive playmaker.

Here is Allende in action:

Arsenal are wise to keep tabs on Allende, and if the attacker can reach the heights of Sanchez, the club should be first in the queue to allow him to train and play with his famous countryman.

The question of Benzema's potential move to Arsenal has been raised multiple times, but Wenger still has not purchased a striker who can be categorised as world class.

The Real forward would thrive in England and would be a target for several clubs in the Premier League if he comes on to the open market.

Logic dictates Los Blancos will not want to trim their team in January—a time when it is notoriously difficult to improve a squad—but it seems Benzema's time in the Spanish capital could come to an end this summer, opening the door for a transfer to north London.