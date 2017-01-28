Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City: Score and Reaction from 2017 FA Cup

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Manchester City strolled to victory in the the fourth round of the 2017 FA Cup, winning 3-0 at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Raheem Sterling opened the scoring in the first half, with Leroy Sane and Yaya Toure making sure of the win as City controlled the tempo at Selhurst Park.

Palace were once again poor, and their season is collapsing as they fail to move through the gears under new management.

Martin Kelly, Mathieu Flamini, Joe Ledley, Jordon Mutch and Andros Townsend were all drafted into the starting XI by Palace manager Sam Allardyce, as the hosts rotated their options.

Vincent Kompany was selected to start by City boss Pep Guardiola, with Nicolas Otamendi, Claudio Bravo, Pablo Zabaleta, Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero all missing from the Spaniard's starting selection.

City's official Twitter feed shared full details of their side:

The visitors were aggressive from the kick-off, dominating Palace as they hunted an opening strike.

However, the hosts almost took a shock lead through James Tomkins, but Sky Blues goalkeeper Willy Caballero was equal to the attempt.

The Independent's Jack Pitt-Brooke praised the Argentinian's selection by Guardiola:

Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Palace forged spontaneous attacks, but it was City who appeared the more likely to score, and they finally took their chance moments before the half-time whistle.

New signing Gabriel Jesus was pivotal in the move, setting up England international Sterling for the opener.

Sam Lee of Goal called the action:

Squawka Football highlighted Jesus' immediate contribution:

Christian Benteke was replaced by Loic Remy during the interval as Allardyce attempted to inject a fresh dynamic into his attack.

However, Guardiola's side remained comfortable and in control and nearly doubled their lead on the hour mark. Bacary Sagna went close with a header from a corner, but the French defender missed the target as he attacked the ball.

The visitors doubled their lead with 19 minutes remaining, as David Silva's expert pass found Sane. The young German confidently fired the ball home to crush Palace's hopes.

Stuart Brennan of the Manchester Evening News described City's clinical move:

Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Allardyce once again shuffled the pack as he attempted to find the tactics to break his opponents, but Guardiola was cool and calm in the technical area as he relayed his thoughts. City kept the ball with ease, restricting Palace's attempt to play a longer style.

Palace were well beaten long before the final whistle, and Allardyce was clearly disappointed as he looked on from the dugout.

Yaya put the cherry on the cake in the 92nd minute, scoring a wonderful free-kick as the crowds left the stadium in the final seconds of action in south London.

City were convincing as they knocked out their Premier League opponents, and the FA Cup could offer the club solace as the campaign progresses.