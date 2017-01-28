    Horse RacingDownload App

    Former Grand National Winner Many Clouds Dies After Winning at Cheltenham

    CHELTENHAM, ENGLAND - JANUARY 28: Leighton Aspell riding Many Clouds (L, yellow/green) clear the last to win The BetBright Trial Cotswold Steeple Chase from Thistlecrack (orange) at Cheltenham Racecourse on January 28, 2017 in Cheltenham, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)
    Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images
    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistJanuary 28, 2017

    Former Grand National winner Many Clouds died soon after beating Thistlecrack in the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham's Festival Trials Day on Saturday.  

    Per Ben Bloom in the Telegraph, moments after fighting off a late surge from the King George VI Chase winner, Many Clouds collapsed having crossed the finishing line and died following treatment from veterinary staff.

    Ridden by jockey Leighton Aspell, Many Clouds won the Grand National in 2015 as a 25-1 shot.

    Per the Press Association (via the Guardian), work rider for the 10-year-old Many Clouds, Nathan Horrocks, expressed his shock to Racing UK:

    It’s a shock, from shouting him home to 10 minutes later he’s not even with us. He’s a massive loss for everybody, he’s of huge importance to the yard but also to Lambourn and the sport. He captured the nation, but that is our sport – it makes us love it and hate it. What was great about him, and was also his downfall, was that he didn’t know when to quit.

    Tributes were paid by the Telegraph's Paul Hayward and the Irish Independent's Johnny Ward:

    Owned by Trevor Hemmings, Many Clouds went off at 8-1 on Saturday and put in a stunning performance to best odds-on favourite Thistlecrack by a head, per Press Association.

    The Gold Cup favourite led on the run in but was overhauled by Many Clouds, who inflicted Thistlecrack's first defeat over fences. 

