Former Grand National Winner Many Clouds Dies After Winning at Cheltenham
Former Grand National winner Many Clouds died soon after beating Thistlecrack in the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham's Festival Trials Day on Saturday.
Per Ben Bloom in the Telegraph, moments after fighting off a late surge from the King George VI Chase winner, Many Clouds collapsed having crossed the finishing line and died following treatment from veterinary staff.
Breaking: Many Clouds, winner of the 2015 Grand National, has died after winning the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham. https://t.co/ZwARRNz31w1/28/2017, 2:44:39 PM
Ridden by jockey Leighton Aspell, Many Clouds won the Grand National in 2015 as a 25-1 shot.
Per the Press Association (via the Guardian), work rider for the 10-year-old Many Clouds, Nathan Horrocks, expressed his shock to Racing UK:
It’s a shock, from shouting him home to 10 minutes later he’s not even with us. He’s a massive loss for everybody, he’s of huge importance to the yard but also to Lambourn and the sport. He captured the nation, but that is our sport – it makes us love it and hate it. What was great about him, and was also his downfall, was that he didn’t know when to quit.
Tributes were paid by the Telegraph's Paul Hayward and the Irish Independent's Johnny Ward:
Many Clouds collapses and dies after beating Thistlecrack at Cheltenham. So game. Too game, in the end. Hard one to take.1/28/2017, 2:37:45 PM
No equine death more heroic than moments after giving everything to beat one of the best horses we've seen -- at Cheltenham. RIP Many Clouds1/28/2017, 2:38:22 PM
Owned by Trevor Hemmings, Many Clouds went off at 8-1 on Saturday and put in a stunning performance to best odds-on favourite Thistlecrack by a head, per Press Association.
The Gold Cup favourite led on the run in but was overhauled by Many Clouds, who inflicted Thistlecrack's first defeat over fences.
