Ray Lewis: Latest News, Rumors, Speculation on Former Ravens LB

Scott Halleran/Getty Images

Retired former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis revealed Friday he is giving consideration to becoming a coach.

Lewis Mulling Entering Coaching Ranks

Saturday, Jan. 28

When asked about the possibility at the Pro Bowl, the future Hall of Famer said the following, per Garrett Downing of the Ravens' official website: "I've been asked that a lot. A few years out, a few years removed for me—I'm thinking about it a little bit."

Lewis touched on the fact that he was enjoying spending time with his sons but once again alluded to coaching being on his radar: "I don't know if I'll go directly into it, but it's something I'm definitely looking into."

The 41-year-old retired after the 2012 season and went out on top by winning Super Bowl XLVII against the San Francisco 49ers.

He closed his illustrious career as a 13-time Pro Bowler, two-time Defensive Player of the Year and a Super Bowl MVP.

The former first-round pick out of Miami (Fla.) was known for being an inspirational leader on the field, which seemingly makes him a natural fit for coaching.

Although the best players don't always become the best coaches, Lewis' wealth of experience and knowledge would likely make him an asset on the sidelines regardless of his role.