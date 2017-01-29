NHL All-Star Game 2017: Full Rosters, TV Info, Live Stream and Predictions

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

After a successful first year with a new format in 2016, the 2017 NHL All-Star Game will once again feature a three-on-three tournament involving teams representing each of the league's four divisions.

With three-on-three overtime adding an entertaining dynamic to the NHL, the All-Star Game followed suit and added some drama to an event that rarely has any. All three games in last year's All-Star tournament were competitive, and that figures to be the case again on Sunday.

Ahead of the second NHL All-Star Game under the current format, here is a look at all four rosters, information on how to watch the game and predictions for how it will play out.

Where: Staples Center in Los Angeles

When: Sunday, Jan. 29 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Watch: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Rosters

2017 NHL All-Star Game Rosters Atlantic Player Team Position Nikita Kucherov TB F Brad Marchand BOS F Auston Matthews TOR F Frans Nielsen DET F Kyle Okposo BUF F Vincent Trocheck FLA F Victor Hedman TB D Erik Karlsson OTT D Shea Weber MTL D Carey Price MTL G Tuukka Rask BOS G Metropolitan Player Team Position Sidney Crosby PIT F Cam Atkinson CLS F Taylor Hall NJ F Alex Ovechkin WAS F Wayne Simmonds PHI F John Tavares NYI F Justin Faulk CAR D Seth Jones CLS D Ryan McDonagh NYR D Sergei Bobrovsky CLS G Braden Holtby WAS G Central Player Team Position Patrick Kane CHI F Patrik Laine WPG F Nathan MacKinnon COL F Tyler Seguin DAL F Vladimir Tarasenko STL F Jonathan Toews CHI F P.K. Subban NAS D Duncan Keith CHI D Ryan Suter MIN D Corey Crawford CHI G Devan Dubnyk MIN G Pacific Player Team Position Connor McDavid EDM F Jeff Carter LA F Johnny Gaudreau CGY F Bo Horvat VAN F Ryan Kesler ANA F Joe Pavelski SJ F Brent Burns SJ D Drew Doughty LA D Cam Fowler ANA D Martin Jones SJ G Mike Smith ARI G NHL.com

Predictions

Atlantic vs. Metropolitan

While every player selected to compete in the All-Star Game is enjoying a strong season, there is no question that there is a disparity in overall talent between the Atlantic and Metropolitan Division teams.

The Atlantic has some top-end talent, especially on defense and in the crease, with the likes of Victor Hedman, Erik Karlsson and Shea Weber, Carey Price and Tuukka Rask.

Their forward group is somewhat lacking, though, especially in comparison to a Metropolitan team that has Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin leading the way.

Defense can play a role in the three-on-three format, as last year's final was decided by a 1-0 score, but the more explosive team tends to have an advantage.

Add in the fact the Metropolitan also has a great goaltending duo in Sergei Bobrovsky and Braden Holtby, and all the pieces are in place for it to punch its ticket to the final.

Predicted score: 7-4 to the Metropolitan

Central vs. Pacific

In a matchup that has major potential for offensive fireworks, the Central and Pacific Divisions will battle it out for an opportunity to vie for the All-Star Game title.

The Pacific boasts a strong team that's headlined by NHL scoring leader Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers, but the familiarity of the Central team and their comfort level with playing together could be a deciding factor.

One thing the Central can do that no other team can is form a line comprised of players completely from one team. Forwards Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews as well as defenseman Duncan Keith have been Chicago Blackhawks teammates for many years, and one can only assume they will play alongside each other.

The Central also has a significant goaltending edge since Arizona Coyotes goalie Mike Smith is something of a weak link for the Pacific.

Smith is in the game because of the lack of goaltending depth in the division and the fact every team needs a representative, but with a goals-against average of 2.85, he stands to get lit up by a team that is oozing with skill.

Predicted Score: 9-7 to the Central

Final

In a tantalizing matchup, the Metropolitan and Central teams will meet to decide the winner, one year after both teams were eliminated in the opening round.

The teams had a much different look in 2016, but the star power is undeniable this time around, as three of the past four Hart Trophy winners as NHL MVP would be involved in the form of Kane, Crosby and Ovechkin.

It can be argued that the Metropolitan has a bit more grit, with players like Philadelphia Flyers forward Wayne Simmonds, Columbus Blue Jackets winger Cam Atkinson and New York Rangers defenseman Ryan McDonagh, but the Central counters that with myriad dynamic offensive players.

Winnipeg Jets rookie winger Patrik Laine will play in his first All-Star Game, while Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin and St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko add even more scoring punch along with Kane and Toews.

Perhaps the biggest X-factor, though, is Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban, who jumps into the play better than almost any blueliner in hockey.

The Metropolitan doesn't have a puck-moving rearguard of Subban's ilk, and that will be the biggest difference-maker in this prospective final tilt.

Predicted Score: 6-5 to the Central