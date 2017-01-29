    NHL All Star GameDownload App

    NHL All-Star Game 2017: Full Rosters, TV Info, Live Stream and Predictions

    CHICAGO, IL - JANUARY 05: Patrick Kane #88 of the Chicago Blackhawks advances the puck against the Buffalo Sabres at the United Center on January 5, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The Blackhawks defeated the Sabres 4-3 in overtime. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
    Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistJanuary 29, 2017

    After a successful first year with a new format in 2016, the 2017 NHL All-Star Game will once again feature a three-on-three tournament involving teams representing each of the league's four divisions.

    With three-on-three overtime adding an entertaining dynamic to the NHL, the All-Star Game followed suit and added some drama to an event that rarely has any. All three games in last year's All-Star tournament were competitive, and that figures to be the case again on Sunday.

    Ahead of the second NHL All-Star Game under the current format, here is a look at all four rosters, information on how to watch the game and predictions for how it will play out.

      

    Where: Staples Center in Los Angeles

    When: Sunday, Jan. 29 at 3:30 p.m. ET

    Watch: NBC

    Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

       

    Rosters

    2017 NHL All-Star Game Rosters
    Atlantic
    PlayerTeamPosition
    Nikita KucherovTBF
    Brad MarchandBOSF
    Auston MatthewsTORF
    Frans NielsenDETF
    Kyle OkposoBUFF
    Vincent TrocheckFLAF
    Victor HedmanTBD
    Erik KarlssonOTTD
    Shea WeberMTLD
    Carey PriceMTLG
    Tuukka RaskBOSG
    Metropolitan
    PlayerTeamPosition
    Sidney CrosbyPITF
    Cam AtkinsonCLSF
    Taylor HallNJF
    Alex OvechkinWASF
    Wayne SimmondsPHIF
    John TavaresNYIF
    Justin FaulkCARD
    Seth JonesCLSD
    Ryan McDonaghNYRD
    Sergei BobrovskyCLSG
    Braden HoltbyWASG
    Central
    PlayerTeamPosition
    Patrick KaneCHIF
    Patrik LaineWPGF
    Nathan MacKinnonCOLF
    Tyler SeguinDALF
    Vladimir TarasenkoSTLF
    Jonathan ToewsCHIF
    P.K. SubbanNASD
    Duncan KeithCHID
    Ryan SuterMIND
    Corey CrawfordCHIG
    Devan DubnykMING
    Pacific
    PlayerTeamPosition
    Connor McDavidEDMF
    Jeff CarterLAF
    Johnny GaudreauCGYF
    Bo HorvatVANF
    Ryan KeslerANAF
    Joe PavelskiSJF
    Brent BurnsSJD
    Drew DoughtyLAD
    Cam FowlerANAD
    Martin JonesSJG
    Mike SmithARIG
    NHL.com

     

    Predictions

    Atlantic vs. Metropolitan

    While every player selected to compete in the All-Star Game is enjoying a strong season, there is no question that there is a disparity in overall talent between the Atlantic and Metropolitan Division teams.

    The Atlantic has some top-end talent, especially on defense and in the crease, with the likes of Victor Hedman, Erik Karlsson and Shea Weber, Carey Price and Tuukka Rask.

    Their forward group is somewhat lacking, though, especially in comparison to a Metropolitan team that has Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin leading the way.

    Defense can play a role in the three-on-three format, as last year's final was decided by a 1-0 score, but the more explosive team tends to have an advantage.

    Add in the fact the Metropolitan also has a great goaltending duo in Sergei Bobrovsky and Braden Holtby, and all the pieces are in place for it to punch its ticket to the final.

    Predicted score: 7-4 to the Metropolitan

      

    Central vs. Pacific

    In a matchup that has major potential for offensive fireworks, the Central and Pacific Divisions will battle it out for an opportunity to vie for the All-Star Game title.

    The Pacific boasts a strong team that's headlined by NHL scoring leader Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers, but the familiarity of the Central team and their comfort level with playing together could be a deciding factor.

    One thing the Central can do that no other team can is form a line comprised of players completely from one team. Forwards Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews as well as defenseman Duncan Keith have been Chicago Blackhawks teammates for many years, and one can only assume they will play alongside each other.

    The Central also has a significant goaltending edge since Arizona Coyotes goalie Mike Smith is something of a weak link for the Pacific.

    Smith is in the game because of the lack of goaltending depth in the division and the fact every team needs a representative, but with a goals-against average of 2.85, he stands to get lit up by a team that is oozing with skill.

    Predicted Score: 9-7 to the Central

      

    Final

    In a tantalizing matchup, the Metropolitan and Central teams will meet to decide the winner, one year after both teams were eliminated in the opening round.

    The teams had a much different look in 2016, but the star power is undeniable this time around, as three of the past four Hart Trophy winners as NHL MVP would be involved in the form of Kane, Crosby and Ovechkin.

    It can be argued that the Metropolitan has a bit more grit, with players like Philadelphia Flyers forward Wayne Simmonds, Columbus Blue Jackets winger Cam Atkinson and New York Rangers defenseman Ryan McDonagh, but the Central counters that with myriad dynamic offensive players.

    Winnipeg Jets rookie winger Patrik Laine will play in his first All-Star Game, while Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin and St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko add even more scoring punch along with Kane and Toews.

    Perhaps the biggest X-factor, though, is Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban, who jumps into the play better than almost any blueliner in hockey.

    The Metropolitan doesn't have a puck-moving rearguard of Subban's ilk, and that will be the biggest difference-maker in this prospective final tilt.

    Predicted Score: 6-5 to the Central

