The Hottest Boxing Storylines for the Week of January 29

1 of 6

JOHN GURZINSKI/Getty Images

Everyone catch your breath.

That was some weekend of boxing, right?

We had it all and then some.

In this week's edition of the hottest storylines in boxing, we take a look at Leo Santa Cruz's impressive rematch win over Carl Frampton to recapture a featherweight championship.

We can only hope that one word is on the mind of each fighter: trilogy.

Mikey Garcia might have been the most impressive fighter of the weekend as he made short (and devastating) work of Dejan Zlaticanin to win his third world title. Did Garcia secure Knockout of the Year honors before the end of January?

On HBO, Miguel Berchelt burst on the scene with a horrific beatdown of all-action warrior Francisco Vargas to claim his first world championship and make a case for inclusion among the best 130-pound fighters in the world.

Is he a star on the rise?

All that, plus, Oscar De La Hoya's latest legal troubles (both personally and for his company) and the continued rotten luck for Deontay Wilder when it comes to finding opponents.

Happy reading!