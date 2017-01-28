Liverpool vs. Wolves: Score and Reaction from 2017 FA Cup

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Liverpool were shockingly knocked out of the 2017 FA Cup after Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers left Anfield with a 2-1 win in the fourth round. Richard Stearman and Andreas Weimann scored for Wolves in the first half, and the Reds couldn't recover despite Divock Origi grabbing a late goal.

The surprise defeat means Liverpool have still won only one game in 2017. They've also suffered two cup exits in a week after Southampton knocked the Merseyside club out of the EFL Cup on Wednesday.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp picked a mixed starting XI featuring many young and fringe players, despite this being the Reds' last realistic chance of winning a trophy this season.

The group included 19-year-old centre-back Joe Gomez, 17-year-old forward Ben Woodburn and 19-year-old Ovie Ejaria:

In contrast to the changes Klopp made, Wolves chief Paul Lambert picked an experienced side:

Wolves took the lead after less than 60 seconds when Stearman headed in a free-kick at the back post.

Stearman was all alone and not challenged by a soul when he headed in. However, James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo placed the blame on struggling goalkeeper Loris Karius:

Liverpool were shocked and nearly conceded a second before even three minutes had ticked by when Wolves struck on the break. Winger Helder Costa, who tormented the Reds all day, covered the length of Anfield in a box-to-box run where he used pace and power to stay ahead of the challenges. However, he lost his composure as the goal beckoned.

Liverpool survived that break but were always open to a quick counter during the opening 45 minutes. The weakness was exploited just prior to half-time when Costa sped into the open again.

The Portuguese attacker exploited the chasm of space Liverpool's high-pressing game had left in the middle. Costa ran free and eventually teed up Weimann, who calmly rounded Karius before tapping in from close range.

The assist continued Costa's streak of being Wolves' chief source of supply, per Squawka Football:

Costa was still a force after the break and soon forced Georginio Wijnaldum into a rash challenge, for which the Netherlands midfielder received a yellow card.

Tensions were rising among the home support, but Liverpool nearly gave their faithful something to cheer about when left-back Alberto Moreno got behind the Wolves defence. However, playmaker Philippe Coutinho overhit the through pass by some distance.

Klopp knew he needed a change and swapped the ineffectual Roberto Firmino for England international Daniel Sturridge. Yet the change did little to improve Liverpool's fortunes going forward after Coutinho overhit another pass in behind, this one intended for Woodburn coming off the right flank.

Woodburn saw a penalty claim dismissed before Coutinho ballooned a wayward shot over the bar. Liverpool appeared to be limping out of the cup until Origi scrambled one over from close range.

The Belgian has established a niche in cup competitions:

Origi thought he'd scored again, but Harry Burgoyne managed to toe the ball clear off the line amid desperate scenes in the Wolves box.

Wolves held on to pile the pressure on Klopp and a Liverpool club seeing their season unravel in spectacular fashion.

Post-Match Reaction

Klopp apologised for the cup shock, per BBC Sport's Juliette Ferrington:

The Liverpool boss also assumed responsibility for the exit and defended his team selection, according to Andy Kelly of the Liverpool Echo:

Klopp still couldn't hide his disappointment, though, and placed a damaging judgement on this result in the overall context of his Liverpool tenure, per Kelly:

Looking for reasons for his side's drab performance, the German lamented a slow start, according to BT Sport's Jake Humphrey:

Klopp was despondent, but Wolves manager Paul Lambert, who has a positive history at Anfield, per Squawka Football, lauded this win above the others:

Lambert also congratulated his players on their commitment and quality against opposition from the Premier League:

Wolves were the better side on the day, while Liverpool appear woefully short of ideas at a key moment in the season.