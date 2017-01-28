Australian Open 2017 Schedule: Women's Final Replay and Men's Final Coverage

WILLIAM WEST/Getty Images

Serena Williams took on sister Venus Williams in a historic women's final at the 2017 Australian Open in Melbourne. However, the Open is not finished, not when familiar foes Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are set to meet in the men's final.

The Williams sisters did their part to make history in the Open era after a tense encounter. Both players overcame a scrappy beginning to produce some excellent tennis, both in the rallies and on serve.

Fortunately, replays are available for the final. Here are the viewing and schedule details for the repeat:

Date: Saturday, January 28

Time: 9 p.m. (GMT); 9 a.m. (ET)

TV: Eurosport 1; ESPN2

Live Stream: Eurosport Player; WatchESPN

Meanwhile, Federer and Nadal will resume their rivalry when they contest the men's final. Here's the viewing information for both the live event and the replay.

Date: Sunday, January 29

Time: 8:30 a.m. (GMT); 3:30 a.m. (ET); 9 a.m. (ET) (replay)

TV: Eurosport 1. ESPN; ESPN2 (replay)

Live Stream: Eurosport Player; WatchESPN

Preview

There's been no shortage of mutual respect ahead of the men's final. Federer has talked up Nadal's range of shots, according to Vivienne Christie of the Open's official website: "I just think he's an incredible tennis player He's got shots that no other one has. When you have that, you are unique and special."

Nadal has turned back the clock this year in Melbourne. The Spaniard has rediscovered the athleticism and power that defined his game when he was at his peak.

As for Federer, the veteran Swiss player has a made triumphant comeback from the knee injury that laid him low for six months. The 35-year-old can still manufacture shots as well as any player.

Federer was in stunning form during the semi-final. PAUL CROCK/Getty Images

Federer proved he's lost none of his knack for keeping player's guessing and on the move when he forced three break points during the semi-final win over fellow countryman Stan Wawrinka, per BBC Sport.

By contrast, Nadal was put through his paces during a marathon-length semi-final against Grigor Dimitrov. Nadal eventually won, but only after being pushed to a fifth set. He also had to win a tiebreak to see off Dimitrov in the third set.

Not everybody is convinced Nadal will have enough left physically after his gruelling epic in the last four. Among them, former World No. 1 Lleyton Hewitt believes the meeting with Dimitrov could have drained Nadal, according to the Australian Associated Press (h/t the Guardian).

Nadal may have been left shattered by his arduous semi-final clash. SAEED KHAN/Getty Images

Australian Hewitt also thinks Federer's superior serve and volley game will prove decisive on the fast-paced Melbourne courts. Hewitt makes a strong case considering Federer has shown no signs of losing any of his serving power.

Nadal has had Federer's number in the past, but this final appears set to suit the latter's game more.