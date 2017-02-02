Notre Dame Football Recruiting: Meet the Fighting Irish's 2017 Class

1 of 22

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Despite a massively disappointing 4-8 season in 2016, Notre Dame still managed to clean up on the recruiting trail. The Fighting Irish signed the nation's No. 13 class, according to Scout, a 21-man group that features players from all over the country and with various skill sets. It also includes five players who enrolled early and will be part of spring practice in a few months.

"We couldn't be where we are today unless we had 15 student-athletes that were committed to Notre Dame from the start to the finish," coach Brian Kelly said, per JJ Stankevitz of CSN Chicago. "Really during a very difficult season, this group of 15 really had to endure the things that would occur out there in recruiting during a very difficult season. Other schools reminding them about a very difficult season that we had. Then there was them sticking together because of why they wanted to come to Notre Dame."

On national signing day, the main focus tends to be on those last few players who make their decisions, of which Notre Dame had a few, as well as how schools rank as a whole. Not enough attention is given to each individual player, which is where we stand today as we take a more in-depth look at the Irish's next batch of potential stars.