Notre Dame National Signing Day 2017: 5 Takeaways from Fighting Irish’s Class

1 of 6

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly has another strong crop of recruits coming in for 2017. Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Notre Dame is coming off its worst season in nearly a decade, a 4-8 record that kept the Fighting Irish from playing in a bowl game and damaged its national brand. But not so much that they didn't once again put together a notable recruiting class, which the school announced formally on Wednesday during National Signing Day.

All told, Notre Dame inked 21 players—including two top-100 players—for a class that Scout rated as No. 13 in the country. That's slightly ahead of the 14th-ranked class the Irish signed in 2016, one that included notables such as defensive lineman Daelin Hayes, offensive tackle Tommy Kraemer, cornerback Julian Love, receiver Kevin Stephenson and safety Devin Studstill.

"Our staff did a great job presenting why (recruits) should come to Notre Dame, and that to me is why (this class) stayed together," coach Brian Kelly said, per Chris Goff of the Journal-Gazette.

According to Irish Illustrated, Notre Dame's eight recruiting classes under Kelly have averaged a 10.8 ranking.

What were the most notable aspects of Notre Dame's 2017 class? Follow along for what we took from how the Irish fared on the recruiting trail.