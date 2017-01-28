Qatar Masters 2017: Saturday Leaderboard Scores and Highlights

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

South Korean Jeunghun Wang leads the 2017 Qatar Masters by three shots after finishing seven-under par in the third round at Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar, on Saturday.

Wang leads Jaco van Zyl and Nacho Elvira, but only after South African Van Zyl missed a crucial birdie putt on the par-five 18. All three players needed to enjoy a strong round to beat the early mark set by Nathan Kimsey.

Here's what the leaderboard looks like after Saturday's round:

Qatar Masters 2017 Leaderboard: Round 3's Scores Position Player Today To Par Round 3 Overall 1 Jeunghun Wang -7 -18 65 201 2 Jaco van Zyl -4 -12 68 204 T2 Nacho Elvira -4 -12 68 204 3 Thomas Aiken -3 -11 69 205 T5 Nathan Kimsey -6 -10 66 206 T5 Rafa Cabrera Bello -6 -10 66 206 T5 Joakim Lagergren -5 -10 67 206 T5 Kiradech Aphibarnrat -2 -10 70 206 T5 Andy Sullivan -2 -10 70 206 10 Romain Langasque -5 -9 67 207 EuropeanTour.com

All scorecard information per the European Tour official website.

Recap

Wang collected seven birdies over the course, including one at the par-five 18th. Earlier, the South Korean executed this stylish chip to seal back-to-back birdies to start the back nine.

The European Tour official Twitter account relayed highlights:

Another chip positioned Wang to finish off the final hole with a shot to spare:

It's little wonder Wang has the top spot all to himself. After all, he's been beating par prolifically lately:

Van Zyl could have matched Wang's score, but he fluffed his lines when playing for a birdie putt on the 18th. The South African rolled his putt just too long and had to settle for par.

It was a familiar theme for Van Zyl, who managed par on 14 holes. By contrast, Elvira was able to hit six birdies on the day, but he felt the cost of a devastating double bogey at the par-four 15.

Wang had to better Kimsey's mark after the Englishman set the early pace. Kimsey shot a 66 after opening with four birdies over the front nine.

Things still looked good for Kimsey on the back nine after another birdie, this one on the par-four 14. However, a bogey followed at the par-four 15 to set him back.

He tried to recover with another birdie but could only manage par over the final two holes. It meant he left the competition with a reachable target to pass.

Still, Kimsey was pleased with his own effort, according to the European Tour official Twitter account:

One player who kept pace with Kimsey was Spaniard Rafa Cabrera Bello. He also shot a 66, including sinking an eagle to start the back nine. The 32-year-old also hit three birdies over the final five holes.

He claimed the last with this deft putt on the final hole:

Wang is the form player headed into the final round, but he'll need to maintain his momentum with the likes of Van Zyl and Elvira proving they are capable of making up a three-shot difference.