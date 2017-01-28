    GolfDownload App

    Qatar Masters 2017: Saturday Leaderboard Scores and Highlights

    DOHA, QATAR - JANUARY 28: Jeunghun Wang of Korea hits his tee-shot on the seventh hole during the third round of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters at Doha Golf Club on January 28, 2017 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
    Andrew Redington/Getty Images
    James DudkoFeatured ColumnistJanuary 28, 2017

    South Korean Jeunghun Wang leads the 2017 Qatar Masters by three shots after finishing seven-under par in the third round at Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar, on Saturday.

    Wang leads Jaco van Zyl and Nacho Elvira, but only after South African Van Zyl missed a crucial birdie putt on the par-five 18. All three players needed to enjoy a strong round to beat the early mark set by Nathan Kimsey.

    Here's what the leaderboard looks like after Saturday's round:

    Qatar Masters 2017 Leaderboard: Round 3's Scores
    PositionPlayerTodayTo ParRound 3Overall
    1Jeunghun Wang-7-1865201
    2Jaco van Zyl-4-1268204
    T2Nacho Elvira-4-1268204
    3Thomas Aiken-3-1169205
    T5Nathan Kimsey-6-1066206
    T5Rafa Cabrera Bello-6-1066206
    T5Joakim Lagergren-5-1067206
    T5Kiradech Aphibarnrat-2-1070206
    T5Andy Sullivan-2-1070206
    10Romain Langasque-5-967207
    EuropeanTour.com

    All scorecard information per the European Tour official website.

     

    Recap

    Wang collected seven birdies over the course, including one at the par-five 18th. Earlier, the South Korean executed this stylish chip to seal back-to-back birdies to start the back nine.

    The European Tour official Twitter account relayed highlights:

    Another chip positioned Wang to finish off the final hole with a shot to spare:

    It's little wonder Wang has the top spot all to himself. After all, he's been beating par prolifically lately:

    Van Zyl could have matched Wang's score, but he fluffed his lines when playing for a birdie putt on the 18th. The South African rolled his putt just too long and had to settle for par.

    It was a familiar theme for Van Zyl, who managed par on 14 holes. By contrast, Elvira was able to hit six birdies on the day, but he felt the cost of a devastating double bogey at the par-four 15.

    Wang had to better Kimsey's mark after the Englishman set the early pace. Kimsey shot a 66 after opening with four birdies over the front nine.

    Things still looked good for Kimsey on the back nine after another birdie, this one on the par-four 14. However, a bogey followed at the par-four 15 to set him back. 

    He tried to recover with another birdie but could only manage par over the final two holes. It meant he left the competition with a reachable target to pass.

    Still, Kimsey was pleased with his own effort, according to the European Tour official Twitter account:

    One player who kept pace with Kimsey was Spaniard Rafa Cabrera Bello. He also shot a 66, including sinking an eagle to start the back nine. The 32-year-old also hit three birdies over the final five holes.

    He claimed the last with this deft putt on the final hole:

    Wang is the form player headed into the final round, but he'll need to maintain his momentum with the likes of Van Zyl and Elvira proving they are capable of making up a three-shot difference.   

