Chelsea Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Marco Verratti and Alvaro Morata

Romain Perrocheau/Getty Images

Chelsea transfer target Marco Verratti reportedly isn't ready to leave Paris Saint-Germain, according to his agent. The Italy international midfield playmaker also won't return to Serie A amid rumours of a possible bid from Inter Milan.

The player's agent, Donato Di Campli, told Goal's Romeo Agresti how Verratti remains content in the French capital: "Marco is more than happy with his adventure at Paris Saint-Germain, a club with which he has a contract until 2021 and one where he is greatly admired by the supporters. It's obvious that he wants to win."

Agresti also noted how Chelsea have been linked with Verratti for a while: "Chelsea have been credited with holding a long-term interest in the combative midfielder, with the Blues one of a few sides that boast the financial firepower required to put a deal in place."

There's even been talk of an offer from newly minted Inter: "Recent reports have suggested that a €78 million summer bid could be tabled from the San Siro, with the Nerazzurri prepared to spend big in an effort to reclaim domestic dominance."

PSG have been preparing to ward off interest in Verratti. Earlier this month, the Ligue 1 giants placed a price tag worth £68 million on the 24-year-old pass-master, according to Italian publication Corriere dello Sport (h/t Evan Bartlett of The Independent).

Chelsea don't have an obvious need for a new midfield man, even one as gifted as Verratti. The Italian's tenacity and vision would be welcome assets at any top club, but Blues manager Antonio Conte has already assembled a quality group in the middle.

Chelsea's midfield strength is based on Conte adding French destroyer N'Golo Kante alongside Nemanja Matic and Cesc Fabregas. No matter which duo Conte picks, the Premier League-leading Blues have an ideal mix of brawn, energy and creative quality.

Matic and Kante ensure Chelsea remain strong in the middle of the park. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Verratti would be an asset, but Conte and Chelsea would be better served trying to acquire more depth at striker and in defence.

Juventus Keen on Chelsea Target Alvaro Morata

Adding to their options at striker could be difficult for Chelsea, with proposed target Alvaro Morata reportedly wanted by old club Juventus. Morata is unhappy at Real Madrid, with the Spain international ready to leave if Zinedine Zidane remains in charge as manager, per Spanish source Cadena Ser (h/t Joe Short of the Daily Express).

Chelsea have been joined by Premier League rivals Arsenal in showing interest in Morata, but former club Juve are also keen, according to Italian publication Tuttosport (h/t Short).

Conte may need Morata if questions persist about Diego Costa's future beyond this season. The prolific centre-forward has been linked with a move to the lucrative Chinese Super League, per Duncan Castles of the Sunday Times (h/t The Sun's Sam Morgan).

As a potential target, Morata is an interesting choice for Conte. The 24-year-old is a mobile target man whose height, technique and pace make him a natural focal point up top.

Conte had a history of using tall strikers to lead the line during his days in charge of Juventus. The Italian deployed the likes of Mirko Vucinic, Fernando Llorente and Mario Mandzukic.

Morata also featured for Juve, helping the club reach the UEFA Champions League final in 2015, and would surely welcome a return to Turin if it meant more playing time.

A precocious talent like Morata is worth Chelsea making the extra effort to beat the competition to his signature.