Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Wayne Rooney and Ashley Young

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Wayne Rooney is reportedly ready to leave Manchester United and move to China. The Red Devils striker is said to be tempted by offers that could pay him as much as £1 million per season.

Rooney, who recently became United's record goalscorer, is open to joining the lucrative Chinese Super League in the summer, according to Neil Custis of The Sun.

Custis noted how Rooney setting a new club record at Old Trafford could serve as a natural cue for him to leave the team he joined back in 2004: "But having now beaten Sir Bobby Charlton’s United goal record he is ready to leave in search of first-team football. And Rooney, 31, is also aware he needs to cash in on his final few playing years."

Now he's United all-time leading goalscorer, Rooney is reportedly ready to leave the club. LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

Money isn't the only thing prompting Rooney's desire to move. He's just as motivated by the desire to play more often, per Custis: "Opting for a mega-money switch to China is made easier by the fact he is no longer first choice for either club or country. Roo hoped to start Thursday’s EFL Cup semi-final second leg at Hull, with his side already 2-0 up. But he was on the bench again as United stumbled into the final despite a 2-1 defeat."

It's only natural for playing time to be a factor since Rooney is no longer counted on as a first-team regular at United, and he hasn't been since Jose Mourinho succeeded Louis van Gaal as manager last summer.

Rather than relying on Rooney, Mourinho has remodelled United's attack around the talents of veteran centre-forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The 35-year-old target man works best as a focal point and link for pace from wide areas.

It's a role Rooney once executed to perfection earlier in his United career. However, the England international has made a mere 17 starts in all competitions since Mourinho took charge, according to WhoScored.com.

Rooney doesn't need to prove his worth at United, having won nearly every major trophy during his time with the club. He's claimed the UEFA Champions League, five Premier League titles, three League Cups and the FA Cup.

Surpassing Sir Bobby Charlton on the club's scoring charts was the last notable achievement in Rooney's sights. He reached the landmark after helping United earn a 1-1 draw against Stoke City in the league last weekend.

Rooney broke Charlton's scoring record. Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Since then, the 31-year-old has been discussing his next step. Rooney's plans may even involve going into management, per an interview with BBC's Football Focus (h/t Ben Grounds of MailOnline): "My whole life has been around football, and the minute I finish playing I would like to try to stay in the game. Hopefully I'll get the opportunity to manage."



Rooney has done all he can at United, but it doesn't mean he should easily give up on still playing in Europe. A move to China would certainly benefit United, but it may not be the best choice for a player who still has a lot left to offer at the highest level.

Jose Mourinho Blocks Ashley Young Loan

Ashley Young wants to leave Old Trafford during the January transfer window, but Mourinho reportedly won't let him. The United chief intends to block any proposed loan bids for the 31-year-old winger, according to Warren Haughton of The Sun.

Haughton noted how there's been interest in Young from China and the Premier League, but Mourinho will rebuff both: "However, all enquiries have been rebuffed as the winger has been told he is going nowhere as the Old Trafford outfit hunt for a Champions League place, remain in the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League."

Mourinho won't let Young leave this month. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The report also detailed how keeping Young won't just be a stopgap measure for this season: "Mourinho sees the former Aston Villa man as an important member of the squad beyond this season."

Young had asked Mourinho to send him on loan this month, per the Daily Mail's Simon Jones. The move would make sense for the player, but Mourinho is smart to want to keep a versatile veteran who can operate on the flank or as a full-back.

After all, United remain viable in four competitions this season, so Mourinho will need to rely on a deep squad. It means both Young and Rooney can still play vital roles at Old Trafford this season.