Usain Bolt Comments on Being Stripped of Gold Medal from 2008 Beijing Olympics

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Although Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt was stripped of his 4x100-meter gold medal from the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing after teammate Nesta Carter received a doping sanction, he doesn't believe the International Olympic Committee's actions will detract from his legacy.

"I am disappointed based on losing a medal, but it won't take away from what I have done throughout my career, because I have won my individual events and that’s the key thing," Bolt said, according to Agence France-Presse (via the South China Morning Post).

Bolt added that while he's not thrilled factors out of his control facilitated the IOC's actions, he understands "rules are rules."

"What can you do?" Bolt added, per AFP. "I've done all I wanted in the sport, I have really impacted the sport, I've really accomplished a lot, so for me, I can’t complain."

By virtue of the IOC's decision, Bolt can no longer boast the triple-triple he put the finishing touches on at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

But as Bolt noted, his individual record at the Olympics remained perfect despite the unfortunate news.

All told, the 30-year-old owns three solo 100-meter golds, a trio of 200-meter golds and a pair of 4x100-meter golds dating back to the 2008 Summer Games.