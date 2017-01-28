Steve Kerr Plans to Play 4 Warriors at Same Time During 2017 NBA All-Star Game

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Steve Kerr will coach the Western Conference when the NBA's All-Star Game tips off on Feb. 19 in New Orleans, and he told reporters Friday that he plans to let Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green share the floor for a portion of the exhibition.

"Oh, I'm absolutely going to play them all four together," the Golden State Warriors head coach said, per ESPN.com's Chris Haynes. "Those four will be together for sure. I can guarantee you that will happen at some point because that'll be a pretty cool thing."

Kerr was mum on who the fifth member of that unit could be, but questions were immediately raised regarding the possibility of Russell Westbrook joining Durant and his new running mates on the Smoothie King Center hardwood.

And while Haynes pressed the Warriors boss on that topic, Kerr refused to tip his hand:

Whether Westbrook winds up on the floor with the four Warriors or not, that unit figures to fare just fine.

Through 793 minutes together so far this season, Curry, Green, Durant and Thompson have posted a net rating of plus-21.2 points per 100 possessions with an offensive rating of 119.4 when they've been on the court at the same time.

"It doesn't always work that way—where you put a group together, a group of stars—and it doesn't always click," Kerr said, per Haynes. "But it's clicked because our guys are unselfish and they enjoy playing with one another, so we're really happy for all four of them."

Based on the fireworks the Warriors have produced so far this season, this year's midseason showcase shouldn't lack for highlights when members of the defending Western Conference champs check in.

Stats courtesy of NBA.com.