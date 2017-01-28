The Royal Rumble, NXT TakeOver and Top WWE News from Week of January 28

Japan's Akira Tozawa will make his 205 Live debut Tuesday. Credit: WWE.com

This is a big weekend for WWE, with both the Royal Rumble and NXT TakeOver: San Antonio happening in the span of 48 hours.

Before we break down the cards for those shows, let's take a look at some of the bigger news stories from the past week.

Former Tough Enough Competitor Done with WWE

WWE signed several people who appeared on the most recent season of Tough Enough to developmental deals, but a few of them have already exited the company.

Mada Abdelhamid was a standout during the competition because of his size and intensity, and WWE recognized the potential in him after a strong showing in many of the show's competitions.

Unfortunately, the WWE path is not for everybody. Abdelhamid announced he has chosen to leave WWE through his Instagram Friday morning.

Abdelhamid appeared during the same season as Total Divas star Mandy Rose, as well as fellow developmental talents Daria Berenato, Josh Bredl and Patrick Clark.

Location of 2018 Royal Rumble Revealed

WrestleMania always brings a lot of revenue to the city hosting the event, and the Royal Rumble and other Big 4 pay-per-views are also cash cows for the host cities.

Philadelphia will be home to the 2018 Royal Rumble, according to an announcement made Thursday on WWE.com.

This will be the third Rumble for the city and the fourth for the state of Pennsylvania following the events in 2004, 2014 and 2015.

The last two times the state hosted the PPV, the winners of the titular match, Batista and Roman Reigns, received overwhelmingly negative responses from the crowd. Hopefully WWE picks a winner the fans will like in 2018 so Pennsylvanians don't think WWE has something against them.

Cruiserweight Classic Standout to Make 205 Live Debut

A lot of Superstars made great impressions during the Cruiserweight Classic, and most of them have become fixtures on 205 Live.

WWE adds another outstanding wrestler to its roster on Tuesday, when Akira Tozawa makes his official debut in the cruiserweight division.

The Japanese Superstar defeated Kenneth Johnson and Jack Gallagher during the tournament before being eliminated by Gran Metalik in the third round.

WWE has been hyping his debut for weeks with video packages that feature various WWE Superstars speaking about his ability in the ring, so the company clearly has big plans for him.

Final NXT TakeOver: San Antonio Card

Saturday will see the NXT roster head to San Antonio for its first special event of 2017. While the lineup isn't as stacked as some of the previous TakeOvers, a few matches have the potential to be great. Here is a look at the final card for Saturday's show, according to WWE.com.

Final Royal Rumble Card

NXT TakeOver: San Antonio Card Match Stipulation Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bobby Roode NXT Championship Asuka vs. Nikki Cross vs. Billie Kay vs. Peyton Royce NXT Women's Championship Fatal 4-Way DIY vs. The Authors of Pain NXT Tag Team Championships Roderick Strong vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas Singles Match Tye Dillinger vs. Eric Young Singles Match WWE.com

The annual Royal Rumble pay-per-view is one of the most anticipated events of the year because it has the potential to create a new main event star in a single night.

The eponymous Battle Royal is the big attraction, but some of the other matches scheduled for Sunday have a good chance of stealing the show. Here is a quick rundown of Sunday's event, according to WWE.com.

Full List of Announced Rumble Participants

Royal Rumble Card Match Stipulation Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns Universal Championship, Chris Jericho in a Shark Cage AJ Styles vs. John Cena WWE Championship Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley Raw Women's Championshp Rich Swann vs. Neville Cruiserweight Championship Becky Lynch, Nikki Bella and Naomi vs. Mickie James, Alexa Bliss and Carmella Six-Woman Tag Match Cesaro and Sheamus vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson Raw Tag Team Championships Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks Singles Match WWE.com

WWE always leaves a few spots in the Royal Rumble match open for surprise returns, special appearances by legends and big debuts.

Most of this year's participants have been announced, and the field is loaded with big names. The Undertaker will be involved, Brock Lesnar will have his sights set on eliminating Goldberg and Randy Orton is the heavy favorite, according to OddsShark.

With a total of 22 Superstars already announced, eight precious spots are still open. Here is the full list of the Superstars set to take part in the match as of the time of this writing.

Make sure to come back to Bleacher Report on Saturday and Sunday night for live and post-show coverage of NXT TakeOver: San Antonio and the 2017 Royal Rumble.