James Harden vs. 76ers: Stats, Highlights, Twitter Reaction
As odd as it sounds, not many teams have had an answer for the Philadelphia 76ers of late.
James Harden made sure that changed Friday night.
In the Houston Rockets' 123-118 win over the Sixers at the Wells Fargo Center, Harden torched the process-trusters to the tune of 51 points, 13 assists and 13 rebounds for his 14th triple-double of the 2016-17 campaign.
According to ESPN Stats & Info, Harden is the first player in NBA history to record multiple 50-point triple-doubles in the same season.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
The Beard was on one tonight: 51 points 13 assists 13 rebounds 1st player in NBA history with multiple 50-point triple-doubles in a season https://t.co/iDlygg6wCO1/28/2017, 4:09:03 AM
The Vertical's Michael Lee provided some more jaw-dropping context behind Friday's 51-point effort:
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Putting James Harden's feat in perspective: There have been nine 50-pt triple doubles in NBA history. Beard has had two in the past 28 days1/28/2017, 4:06:20 AM
Harden was most impressive when he dropped 19 points in the third quarter, and his scorching scoring stylings allowed the Rockets to keep the Sixers at arm's length even though Philly made repeated runs to cut in to Houston's lead through the fourth, as Philadelphia Magazine's Derek Bodner observed:
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
The problem is, every time the #sixers make a run, the Rockets bring James Harden back into the game. They've had no answer for him tonight.1/28/2017, 3:15:05 AM
Harden also served as a passing savant to help Houston snap a two-game losing streak, and one of his prettier dimes came on a second-quarter lob to Sam Dekker:
The NBA's Biggest Social Media Stars Take the Court at Halftime
Howard Beck's Rant on the All-Star Voting Process
This Night in the NBA
Alternative NBA Facts with Howard Beck
Howard Beck Predicts His Western Conference All-Star Reserves Team
Howard Beck Predicts His Eastern Conference All-Star Reserves Team
'We Came Up in the Struggle’: NBA’s Zach Randolph Gives $20K to Keep Lights On
Celebrate This Year's Oscar Nominees with the NBA's Best Actors
Philadelphia 76ers Are on a Roll with #RaiseTheCat Victory Celebration
Joakim Noah Makes an Embarrassing Free-Throw Attempt Versus Pacers
Dion Waiters Drills the Three to Win the Game Against the Warriors
Giannis Antetokounmpo Drains the Three
Westbrook Scores Game-Winner and Earns Another Triple-Double to Defeat Jazz
LeBron James Nails a Clutch 3-Pointer to Tie the Game vs. Spurs
Eleven Years Ago Today, Kobe Bryant Dropped 81 Points on the Raptors
Greg Anthony's Starting 5: Top 5 Question Marks at the Halfway Point
Howard Beck and Ric Bucher's 1st-Half Disappointments
KD Has His Best Game of the Season vs. Thunder
Was the NBA Right or Wrong to Reduce Fan Influence on All-Star Starters?
Who Should Star in the Remake of 'White Men Can’t Jump'?
The Greek Freak vs. the Beard: Harden and Giannis Face Off in Houston
Allen Iverson Will Reportedly Coach Former NBA Stars in 3-on-3 Tournament
Mr. December: See John Wall Once Again End the Year as NBA's Player of the Month
Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the Top 5 Trade Targets in the NBA
Jordan Clarkson Fouls Goran Dragic & James Johnson Isn't Having It
Top 3 Landing Spots If the Chicago Bulls Move All-Star Jimmy Butler
Giannis vs. Porzingis: Battle of the International Unicorns
James Harden vs. Russell Westbrook: Who's the Real MVP?
Ric Bucher's NBA Power Rankings: New Year Sees a New Team at #1
Bucher Buzz: the Reason the Hawks Are Likely to Trade Paul Millsap and Others
Bucher Buzz: League Sources Say Bulls Have Begun Shopping Jimmy Butler
Who Will Grab the 8th Seed in the Western Conference?
Howard Beck Predicts the NBA All-Star Teams in Each Conference
Is Rondo's Relationship with the Bulls Beyond Repair?
What's Wrong with the New York Knicks?
Greg Anthony's Starting 5: Who Has the Most to Prove in 2017?
James Harden Connects with Montrezl Harrell with the Between-the-Legs Dime
Doc and Austin Rivers Receive 1st-Half Ejections Against the Houston Rockets
Jrue Holiday Dunks on Kristaps Porzingis
Isaiah Thomas Scores Career High 52 Points Versus the Miami Heat
Tommy Heinsohn Goes Nuts After Isaiah Thomas Scores His 50th Point
Giannis Antetokounmpo Blocks the Two-Time Slam Dunk Champ
Zach Randolph Getting His Headband Knocked Off by Nene
Lopez Does a Double Clothesline
Clutch Under Pressure: MVP Steph Curry Steps Up with the Game on the Line
Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the NBA's Best Ball-Handlers
Kevin Durant Is an Assassin: the Former MVP Leads the NBA's Best Superteam
Tim Duncan Ends His Speech with Some Jokes
Coach Gregg Popovich Fights Off the Feelings During His Speech
When he wasn't tossing alley-oops, Harden was slicing and dicing the Sixers defense in the pick-and-roll.
And while that may not seem like a significant achievement on the surface, Philadelphia entered Friday night with the NBA's top defensive rating in January (99.9 points allowed per 100 possessions).
With Harden swishing and dishing at eye-popping rates again, NJ.com's Joe Giglio compared him to an even more prolific version of one of head coach Mike D'Antoni's former pupils:
Joe Giglio @JoeGiglioSports
Harden is like Super Steve Nash in this D'Antoni system.1/28/2017, 3:30:47 AM
But as Hoop's Josh Eberley noted, Harden resides in a different statistical stratosphere compared to Nash:
Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 @JoshEberley
30+ Points and 12+ Assists... James Harden with 9 such games this season. Steve Nash with 9 such games in his CAREER.1/28/2017, 3:27:04 AM
As those historically significant numbers indicate, Harden is in the midst of one of the most breathtaking individual seasons the NBA has ever seen.
And if he keeps it up, an MVP award may be in his future.
Postgame Reaction
Back in the locker room, Harden told reporters the crowd in Philadelphia gave him a little extra juice, as Fox Sports Radio's Zach Gelb documented on Twitter:
Zach Gelb @ZachGelb
"Philly fans are always exciting" James Harden on playing in Philadelphia tonight. #Sixers https://t.co/DdspIQhvL01/28/2017, 4:30:56 AM
During a separate part of the discussion, Harden broke down the tactical concepts that allowed him to erupt for 51 points, according to PennLive.com's Aaron Kasinitz:
Aaron Kasinitz @AaronKazreports
James Harden discusses his historic night. Says the Sixers weren't helping off shooters, so he had more room to make plays. https://t.co/ndiYrRb3X71/28/2017, 4:30:06 AM
And while Harden entered Friday shooting 12-of-28 from the field over his past two games, he disclosed that he put in some extra effort behind the scenes to remedy those woes.
"I had to just get back in the gym, putting extra shots up and getting my confidence back a little bit," he said, per the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen.
Stats courtesy of NBA.com.
Like the new article format? Send us feedback!