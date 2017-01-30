Evan Fields to Arizona State: Sun Devils Land 4-Star Safety Prospect

Scout.com

Class of 2017 4-star safety prospect Evan Fields announced on Monday that he has committed to Arizona State, per Kerry Crowley of Sun Devil Source.

According to Scout's ratings, the Oklahoma City native is the No. 1 safety recruit in his home state and the No. 27 safety in the country.

The 6'1", 187-pound defensive back already has a solid frame for the collegiate level, but it's his speed that puts him over the top compared to other safety recruits.

Fields can cover ground in the blink of an eye, which makes quarterbacks rethink their throws and gives running backs limited time to find open running lanes even if they get past the defensive line:

His ability to get anywhere on the field led to a senior season in which he recorded 11.57 tackles per game, per Scout.

It obviously made him a hot commodity during his recruitment, as he received 32 offers from major programs, via Scout.

Arizona State needs as much defensive help as it can get considering the season it had in 2016.

A 5-7 record wasn't nearly as telling of a defense that allowed 6,246 total yards. Only Texas Tech allowed more total yards in the entire FBS, which is comprised of 128 programs.

The Sun Devils pass defense was even worse, as it ranked dead last with 4,289 yards allowed through the air.

Fields is a huge commitment because he provides a step in the right direction for Arizona State's defense, which will need to see a vast improvement if it wants to compete in the Pac-12.

Stats courtesy of ESPN.com.