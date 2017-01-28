    Winter SportsDownload App

    Winter X Games 2017: Results, Medal Winners, Trick Highlights from Friday

    An athlete drops into the superpipe during the men's SBD superPipe finals during X Games Aspen 2017 at Buttermilk Mountain in Aspen, Colorado on January 26, 2017. / AFP / Jason Connolly (Photo credit should read JASON CONNOLLY/AFP/Getty Images)
    JASON CONNOLLY/Getty Images
    Joe Pantorino
January 28, 2017

    The second day of the 2017 Winter X Games from Aspen, Colorado, continued to bring the big air and monster tricks as four sets of medals were handed out on Friday.  

    Headlined by the big-trick artists on skis and snowboards, here are Friday's medal results:

    2017 Winter X Games Results: Friday, Jan. 27
    Snow BikeCross FinalCompetitor (country)Time
    GoldBrock Hoyer (CAN)14:15.115
    SilverColton Haaker (USA)14:27.071
    BronzeCody Matechuk (CAN)14:38.794
    Women's Ski SuperPipe FinalCompetitor (country)Score
    GoldMarie Martinod (FRA)89.33
    SilverAyana Onozuka (JPN)87.00
    BronzeMaddie Bowman (USA)86.00
    Men's Ski SuperPipe FinalCompetitor (country)Score
    GoldAaron Blunck (USA)84.66
    SilverMiguel Porteous (NZL)81.00
    BronzeNoah Bowman (CAN)71.00
    Men's Snowboard Big Air FinalCompetitor (country)Score
    GoldMax Parrot (CAN)83.00
    SilverMarcus Kleveland (NOR)82.00
    BronzeMark McMorris (CAN)73.00
    Trick Highlights

    France's Marie Martinod took the day's first gold medal in the women's ski SuperPipe final. 

    Her first run delivered the best score of the night at 89.33, more than two points better than silver medalist Ayana Onozuka of Japan. 

    A lot of it had to do with a massive 900 that she landed at the end of that first run, via the X Games:

    On the men's side, Aaron Blunck used a stellar second run to win the gold in the men's ski SuperPipe.

    The American unleashed an arsenal of tricks that dizzied viewers all while gaining some big air in the process, via the X Games:

    In the evening's final event, Max Parrot took home gold in the men's snowboard Big Air final thanks, in part, to a trick that had never seen before in the high-flying spectacular, as the competition's official Twitter account noted:

    Friday's triumph gave the Canadian back-to-back golds in the Big Air event in Aspen, while bronze medalist Mark McMorris now owns 12 X Games medals in 13 total starts, according to ESPN Stats & Info

    Action will resume Saturday, when ski and snowboard Slopestyle finals will take center stage in the early portion of the proceedings. The day will conclude with two ski Big Air finals, as well as the women's snowboard SuperPipe final. 

