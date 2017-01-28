Winter X Games 2017: Results, Medal Winners, Trick Highlights from Friday

JASON CONNOLLY/Getty Images

The second day of the 2017 Winter X Games from Aspen, Colorado, continued to bring the big air and monster tricks as four sets of medals were handed out on Friday.

Headlined by the big-trick artists on skis and snowboards, here are Friday's medal results:

2017 Winter X Games Results: Friday, Jan. 27 Snow BikeCross Final Competitor (country) Time Gold Brock Hoyer (CAN) 14:15.115 Silver Colton Haaker (USA) 14:27.071 Bronze Cody Matechuk (CAN) 14:38.794 Women's Ski SuperPipe Final Competitor (country) Score Gold Marie Martinod (FRA) 89.33 Silver Ayana Onozuka (JPN) 87.00 Bronze Maddie Bowman (USA) 86.00 Men's Ski SuperPipe Final Competitor (country) Score Gold Aaron Blunck (USA) 84.66 Silver Miguel Porteous (NZL) 81.00 Bronze Noah Bowman (CAN) 71.00 Men's Snowboard Big Air Final Competitor (country) Score Gold Max Parrot (CAN) 83.00 Silver Marcus Kleveland (NOR) 82.00 Bronze Mark McMorris (CAN) 73.00 XGames.ESPN.com

Trick Highlights

France's Marie Martinod took the day's first gold medal in the women's ski SuperPipe final.



Her first run delivered the best score of the night at 89.33, more than two points better than silver medalist Ayana Onozuka of Japan.

A lot of it had to do with a massive 900 that she landed at the end of that first run, via the X Games:

On the men's side, Aaron Blunck used a stellar second run to win the gold in the men's ski SuperPipe.

The American unleashed an arsenal of tricks that dizzied viewers all while gaining some big air in the process, via the X Games:

In the evening's final event, Max Parrot took home gold in the men's snowboard Big Air final thanks, in part, to a trick that had never seen before in the high-flying spectacular, as the competition's official Twitter account noted:

Friday's triumph gave the Canadian back-to-back golds in the Big Air event in Aspen, while bronze medalist Mark McMorris now owns 12 X Games medals in 13 total starts, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Action will resume Saturday, when ski and snowboard Slopestyle finals will take center stage in the early portion of the proceedings. The day will conclude with two ski Big Air finals, as well as the women's snowboard SuperPipe final.