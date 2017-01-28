Pros and Cons of Brock Lesnar Winning the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble Match

Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar credit: WWE.com

Brock Lesnar's Royal Rumble entrance means destruction for every WWE Superstar that gets in his way.

Like The Incredible Hulk rampaging through the Marvel Universe, Lesnar will charge, brawl and smash. Heels and babyfaces alike will know the wrath that can only be dealt by The Beast Incarnate, and his impact will be felt from the moment he enters to the moment he leaves.

But what if he leaves as the Royal Rumble winner?

The funny part about Lesnar's participation in the Rumble on January 29 is that many fans aren't picking him to go over. Many more aren't picking him to do anything other than wreak havoc—and then eventually be eliminated.

Goldberg will probably be the man to deliver that elimination.

Indeed, the heat between the two is fueling speculation about how their Royal Rumble action will go. The WWE has tried to portray Goldberg as the man who's moved on from Lesnar and now wants the Universal Championship.

However, Lesnar just can't let it go.

So every time Paul Heyman talks about his client, and every time his client appears on TV, the main focus has been Goldberg. Since the growth of Lesnar's obsession concerning his opponent, many fans are likely having a hard time imagining The Beast overcoming Goldberg and winning the Rumble match.

Of course, that does not mean it can't happen.

The WWE has been known to book Lesnar as the unstoppable monster so many times in the past, that it would ultimately not be surprising to see him win on January 29. Whether or not that's a good idea, of course, is up to the fans.

The Pros

Fans seem to have forgotten about Lesnar's dominance.

The loss to Goldberg at 2016's Survivor Series may have done more harm than good, because the WWE faithful now see Lesnar as a beaten man. Instead of being the favorite to win, he's fallen behind. Rather than leading the pack, he's standing in the shadows.

But all that could change at The Royal Rumble.

Lesnar is at his best when he physically annihilates his opponents. That is the man who should walk into the Rumble match, and that is the man who should win in the end. A victorious Lesnar would leave on January 29 with a main event spot at WrestleMania 33, and that's a good thing for the WWE.

The big show needs the big stars, and there's none bigger than Lesnar.

Lesnar vs. Kevin Owens may not be a marquee match like Lesnar vs. Goldberg, but KO has earned his chance to shine. The Universal champ is one half of the hottest act on Monday Night Raw, and he has put the work in to earn a top spot on the Mania card.

No spot is bigger than facing Lesnar in the main event.

Fans have often speculated on Lesnar vs. Owens, and WWE has the chance to make the match a reality. No one knows how it would go or how Owens would step up to prove himself, unless the match is booked.

There's just no future in Lesnar vs. Goldberg.

Goldberg may have gotten the last word over Lesnar, but perhaps it needs to stay that way. He's the only man who was able to take Lesnar down, and that distinction has elevated him in the company. To leave it alone is to move on, which would be better for all involved.

Then there's the fact that if the WWE were intent on revisiting the feud, it could happen later on when the Universal Championship is in the mix.

Adding Raw's top title to the rivalry would only increase fan interest, and thus sell more tickets. Lesnar vs. Goldberg is a match that would work on any platform under any circumstances, and it can be booked whenever the WWE sees fit.

But the second-highest men's championship needs true relevancy, and the only way to provide that is to put it around the waist of a true competitor. Lesnar would do more for the Universal Championship than anyone else on the roster, and the WWE's promotional machine would spotlight the belt as a true top prize.

There's no one better than the prizefighter to wear it after WrestleMania.

The Cons

The only problem with Lesnar the prizefighter is that he rarely ever fights.

The same issues that plagued Lesnar's WWE Championship would haunt the Universal Championship, because Lesnar would not be a fighting champion. Merely winning the belt and being called the best is not good enough, even for The Beast Incarnate.

Fans may love him, but that would not be enough to keep them happy.

They want a guy who will consistently be there. The champ needs to be part of the program and should also be the highlight of the night. The days of the NWA champion visiting the territories are over. Fans want the top titleholder to be there every week.

They deserve to see the top guy defending his belt against all challengers.

But Lesnar would not be that guy. He does not work a full-time schedule and would not be able to deliver on a regular basis the way fans want. They would turn on him or lose interest altogether, neither of which is good for the company.

Of course, things could get worse if he doesn't even make it to WrestleMania.

If Lesnar does indeed win The Royal Rumble, then there is a chance he could lose his title shot before Mania even happens. The rematch with Goldberg could take place at Fastlane on March 5, and Lesnar's WrestleMania spot could be on the line.

If that happens and Lesnar loses, then his star would fall dramatically.

The best option for Lesnar is to go in on January 29 and dominate until he clashes with Goldberg. The third match of their rivalry is inevitable, and there's a lot of money to be made when it does happen. The Royal Rumble is a great event, but it's not a win that Lesnar needs.

WrestleMania 33 is the most important night, and Lesnar vs. Goldberg will make that night even more special.

