Mohamed Sanogo to Ole Miss: Rebels Land 4-Star LB Prospect

Texas high school linebacker Mohamed Sanogo has committed to play college football at Ole Miss.

Sanogo announced his decision via Twitter on Wednesday morning:

Sanogo was a clear standout on the Plano West Senior High School squad that went 1-9 in 2016. He is a 4-star prospect who is ranked as the No. 2 inside linebacker from Texas, No. 13 inside linebacker in the country and No. 299 player overall, per Scout.com.

Sanogo also looks the part of a dominant middle linebacker. He's listed at 6'2" and 237 pounds already, with more room to develop physically.

"He is a tremendous downhill player who is always tough against the run," Greg Powers of Scout.com wrote his scouting report. "He uses his hands extremely well and is able to get off of blocks and keep his radar locked onto the ball-carrier. He shows good instincts and reads and diagnoses the play very quickly and should be considered as a smart defender. He is big and strong. A sure tackler. He also covers well as he is used to taking on high-profile offenses in college."

Mississippi head coach Hugh Freeze has had an erratic run overall with the program, which also applies to his recruiting prowess.

The Rebels had a historic class in 2013 that included future NFL draftees wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil and defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche.

Since that turn, though, Mississippi has finished outside the top 15 in national recruiting rankings three times in four years, per Scout.com.

Sanogo's commitment on its own won't elevate the Rebels into the top of the recruiting ranks, but his dazzling talent on the field gives Freeze a difference-maker to build his defense around.

Competing with Alabama and LSU for top talent is a difficult proposition. Freeze proved by reeling in Sanogo he still has some tricks left up his sleeve.

Middle linebackers have been devalued in this current era of football because coaches want players who can come off the edge and get after the quarterback or possess the speed to drop into coverage when necessary.

Sanogo stands out as a unique talent because he has the power to stop the run like a true inside linebacker, as well as the blend of speed and instincts to drop back in coverage or come through the middle on blitz packages.

However Ole Miss chooses to use him, Sanogo is immediately going to make it count. He's a tremendous athlete who should start right away for his new team.