NHL Teams Most Likely to Regress in the Final Months of the Season

2 of 5

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Current Position: 52 GP, 28-16-8, 64 points, third place in the Pacific Division

Last 10 Games: 7-2-1



The Challenge Ahead

After more than a decade of struggle, the Edmonton Oilers have posted a tremendous record leading into the All-Star break. The club boasts Connor McDavid, who is the league's leading scorer, as well as quality goalie Cam Talbot. Although the Oilers are still a building team, the results have been strong so far this season.

The challenge for Edmonton comes in the strength of schedule from now through the end of February. The opposition during the month includes the Washington Capitals, Chicago Blackhawks twice, Nashville Predators twice, St. Louis Blues and Montreal Canadiens. In spite of the team's current standing, a prolonged slump at this point in the season could be disastrous for them.

Once Edmonton gets out of February, the March schedule looks much better. If the Oilers can remain inside the top three in the Pacific Division through the end of February, adding players at the deadline will make sense. Fans have waited a long time and have earned the right to see postseason hockey in the NHL's northernmost city.

February will be a key month for the Oilers, and regression is likely. The big question surrounds how much ground they will give to teams like the Los Angeles Kings and Calgary Flames.