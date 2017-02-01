Ameer Speed to Georgia: Bulldogs Land 4-Star CB Prospect

Scout.com

Class of 2017 4-star cornerback recruit Ameer Speed announced on Wednesday that he has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Corey Bender of Scout shared word of Speed's commitment.

Scout ranks Speed as the No. 4 cornerback to come out of his home state of Florida and the No. 24 corner in the country.

Looking at Speed, it's easy to tell he holds the promise of developing into a shutdown cornerback. He's listed at 6'3 ½", 195 pounds, which he utilizes to the fullest on the field.

Speed is a strong corner who can jam opposing receivers at the line of scrimmage and bring them down to the ground if they do find a way to get the ball in their hands.

His size makes him the favorite to win jump balls as well, especially with his ability to read the quarterback:

Speed became a popular recruit, as 42 FBS programs sent offers his way during his recruitment.

Georgia is adding another solid prospect to a secondary that has succeeded as of late.

In 2016, the Bulldogs passing defense ranked 18th in the nation by allowing just 186.9 yards per game.

Bringing in Speed ensures that Georgia's pass defense won't miss a beat as the roster turns over; however, the program will be returning two of its best defensive backs in 2017 in the form of Dominick Sanders and Aaron Davis, who combined for five interceptions last year.

Stats courtesy of ESPN.com.