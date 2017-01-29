NHL Power Rankings: B/R Experts' Week 17 Poll

2 of 15

Whether Avs captain Gabe Landeskog, right, remains in Denver beyond March remains an open question. Associated Press

30. Colorado Avalanche (last week: 30)

It just keeps getting worse in Denver. The Colorado Avalanche entered the break losers of seven in a row, with a 13-31-2 overall record. Young, talented forwards Gabe Landeskog and Matt Duchene continue to see their names in trade rumors, but general manager Joe Sakic's asking price is understandably high. Multiple league sources have told Bleacher Report the rock-bottom asking price for either player is a young, established defenseman and a first-round pick.

Will some team give in to the asking price before March 1? It will be interesting to find out.

29. Detroit Red Wings (last week: 26)

The overall record (20-20-9) isn't terrible, and there is plenty of hockey left to be played. But the Detroit Red Wings' 25-year run as a playoff team looks more in danger with every passing week.

The Wings stumbled into the All-Star break with a clunker of a home loss, 4-0 to former coach Mike Babcock and the Toronto Maple Leafs. There is a lot of pride within their organization, though, and counting them out would be foolish.

28. Arizona Coyotes (last week: 29)

Don't look now, but the Arizona Coyotes entered the All-Star break as winners of three in a row.

Alexander Burmistrov, claimed off of waivers Jan. 2 from the Winnipeg Jets, had five points in his first five games with the Coyotes. Goalie Mike Smith, always capable of stealing games on his own, was tremendous in a 3-0 win over the Vancouver Canucks before the break. It's too late for any playoff hopes, but maybe the Coyotes can be pretty good spoilers down the stretch.

27. New Jersey Devils (last week: 23)

The New Jersey Devils had been playing a bit better until losing their final two games before the break. They are in a four-way tie for fewest points in the East. The good news is those 49 points are still within shouting distance of a playoff spot.

There are a lot of teams to hurdle past, however. The Devils need to go on a run soon.

26. Dallas Stars (last week: 26)

As disappointing as the Dallas Stars have been, they are only a couple of wins and/or a couple of losses by the teams just ahead of them from climbing into a playoff spot.

Dallas was down 2-0 to the Buffalo Sabres in its final game before the break but scored the next four goals in a big 4-3 win. Patrick Sharp, an unrestricted free agent after this season, quieted some trade rumors with two of the goals. The ingredients are all there for a good second half, but the Stars can't spin their wheels much longer.