Dave Joerger Apologizes for Kings Tweet Depicting Cavaliers Logo as an 'L'

Sacramento Kings head coach Dave Joerger apologized to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday after the team's Twitter account posted a picture depicting the reigning champs' logo as an "L" following a 116-112 overtime loss on Wednesday, according to the Sacramento Bee's Jason Jones.

The Kings also posted a video of center DeMarcus Cousins handing Cleveland an "L" that included audio of LeBron James' celebration after the Cavs defeated the Golden State Warriors in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals:

The Cavaliers will undoubtedly accept Joerger's apology, but they have more pressing matters to worry about.

James and Co. are entering Friday night's tilt against the Brooklyn Nets losers of three straight and six of their last 10 overall. During that lackluster stretch, the Cavaliers' efficiency on both ends of the floor has plummeted to concerning levels.

Dating back to Jan. 1, the Cavaliers rank 26th in net rating at minus-4.3 points per 100 possessions. The only teams with more futile marks over that span are the Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers and Orlando Magic.

And as NBA Math illustrated on Twitter, James has been one of the Cavs' few positives since the calendar flipped over:

Those struggles have caused James to call for the front office to add another top option to the mix in not-so-subtle terms.

"We need a f--king playmaker," James said, per the Washington Post's Tim Bontemps. "It's like when you don't have bodies, it's tough...the f--king grind of the regular season. We're a top-heavy team. We have a top-heavy team. We top-heavy as s--t. It's me, [Kyrie Irving], [Kevin Love]. It's top-heavy."

If there's good news, it's that the Cavaliers will have a golden opportunity to snap out of their slump and steer clear of memes tweeted at their expense against the Nets on Friday before Sunday's clash with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

