    NBADownload App

    Dave Joerger Apologizes for Kings Tweet Depicting Cavaliers Logo as an 'L'

    SACRAMENTO, CA - JANUARY 18: Head coach Dave Joerger of the Sacramento Kings coaches against the Indiana Pacers on January 18, 2017 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Rocky Widner/Getty Images
    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistJanuary 27, 2017

    Sacramento Kings head coach Dave Joerger apologized to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday after the team's Twitter account posted a picture depicting the reigning champs' logo as an "L" following a 116-112 overtime loss on Wednesday, according to the Sacramento Bee's Jason Jones.  

    The Kings also posted a video of center DeMarcus Cousins handing Cleveland an "L" that included audio of LeBron James' celebration after the Cavs defeated the Golden State Warriors in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals: 

    The Cavaliers will undoubtedly accept Joerger's apology, but they have more pressing matters to worry about. 

    James and Co. are entering Friday night's tilt against the Brooklyn Nets losers of three straight and six of their last 10 overall. During that lackluster stretch, the Cavaliers' efficiency on both ends of the floor has plummeted to concerning levels. 

    Dating back to Jan. 1, the Cavaliers rank 26th in net rating at minus-4.3 points per 100 possessions. The only teams with more futile marks over that span are the Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers and Orlando Magic. 

    And as NBA Math illustrated on Twitter, James has been one of the Cavs' few positives since the calendar flipped over:

    Those struggles have caused James to call for the front office to add another top option to the mix in not-so-subtle terms.  

    "We need a f--king playmaker," James said, per the Washington Post's Tim Bontemps. "It's like when you don't have bodies, it's tough...the f--king grind of the regular season. We're a top-heavy team. We have a top-heavy team. We top-heavy as s--t. It's me, [Kyrie Irving], [Kevin Love]. It's top-heavy."

    If there's good news, it's that the Cavaliers will have a golden opportunity to snap out of their slump and steer clear of memes tweeted at their expense against the Nets on Friday before Sunday's clash with the Oklahoma City Thunder. 

                 

    Stats courtesy of NBA.com unless noted otherwise.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 