Farmers Insurance Open 2017: Friday Leaderboard Scores and Highlights

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Adam Wells Featured Columnist

Justin Rose sits atop a tight leaderboard after 36 holes at the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open with a two-day score of eight under par.

It looked as if there would be a three-way tie for the lead heading in to Saturday with Rose, Adam Hadwin and Brandt Snedeker tied at seven under par when Rose went to the final hole.

A terrific approach shot on No. 18 left Rose with a three-foot putt to birdie and take sole possession of the top spot, which he nailed.

Here's the full leaderboard following Friday's second round of the Farmers Insurance Open, via PGA.com:

All eyes were on Tiger Woods when he started the day. The 14-time major winner had a rough start to the tournament on Thursday, shooting four over par with a 76.

Woods was able to find a groove playing on the North Course on Friday. He finished with an even-par 72 with two birdies and two bogeys. It wasn't good enough to keep him around for the weekend with a projected cutline of even par, but this was a step in the right direction.

On a positive note, the Golf Channel noted Woods did fare better than the other two golfers in his group:

The unfortunate aspect for Woods is he will continue to be judged by his old, otherworld standards, with ESPN Stats & Info offering this nugget:

Addressing the media after his round, Woods talked about trying to keep his body in a state so it can handle the rigors of playing 18 holes, via PGA Tour:

Taking more of a glass-half-full look at things, Woods isn't the only marquee name going home. Dustin Johnson and Jason Day, who struggled alongside Woods on Friday, also failed to make the cut thanks to their matching 74 scores.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, it's been more than five years since Woods, Johnson and Day all went home from the same tournament early:

Justin Ray of the Golf Channel threw fuel on the fire that was Day's performance over the past two days:

Phil Mickelson is a star who will be playing the weekend. Lefty fired a workman-like 72 in the second round to keep his score at one under par. He was all over the place with five birdies and five bogeys without letting the bad moments snowball on him.

Moving all the way up the leaderboard, Rose followed up his strong 65 on the North Course on Thursday with a solid 71 on the more difficult South Course on Friday.

Rose appeared as if his round was going to have a lackluster ending with back-to-back bogeys on No. 14 and 15 before he rebounded with a birdie to close out Friday, via PGA Tour:

Nothing about Rose's stats from Friday jumps out to suggest he should have remained in the lead. His driving accuracy percentage was 42.9 and strokes gained from putting was minus-.374, per PGATour.com.

One thing Rose was able to do that helped him salvage a 71 in the second round was reaching greens in regulation, which he did at a 77.8 percent rate. He will need his putter to play much better over the weekend to claim a victory, but his confidence has to be high after 36 holes.

Hadwin continues to prove that his breakout performance on the PGA Tour last week with a 59 in the third round at the CareerBuilder Challenge was not a fluke. He remains one shot off the pace after shooting a 71 on Friday.

The 29-year-old Hadwin went into the clubhouse in the lead at seven under par before Rose later surpassed him. He is still in search of his first victory on the PGA Tour, but his last 10 rounds dating back to the OHL Classic at Mayakoba in November, where he finished 10th, indicate this is a major talent on the rise.

Snedeker is right there with Hadwin looking up at Rose. He has shown more consistency across 36 holes than his main competitors with 68-69 scores. That could end up serving him well tomorrow if Rose has another pedestrian effort.