    La Liga Table 2017: Latest Standings Following Friday's Week 20 Results

    PAMPLONA, SPAIN - JANUARY 09: Ivan Marquez of CA Osasuna controls the ball during the La Liga match between CA Osasuna and Valencia CF at Estadio Reyno de Navarra on January 9, 2017 in Pamplona, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)
    Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images
    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistJanuary 27, 2017

    Osasuna and Malaga kicked off Week 20 of the 2016-17 La Liga season on Friday, playing out a 1-1 draw in Pamplona.

    Goran Causic gave the hosts the lead after Malaga had already missed a penalty, but Ignacio Camacho tied things up shortly after.

    Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla will all be in action during the weekend.

    Here's a look at the current La Liga standings:

    La Liga Standings
    PosTeamPWDLGFGAGDPts
    1Real Madrid1813414817+3143
    2Sevilla1913334225+1742
    3Barcelona1912525117+3441
    4Real Sociedad1911263125+635
    5Atletico Madrid1910543416+1835
    6Villarreal198742614+1231
    7Athletic Club198562421+329
    8Celta Vigo198382933-427
    9Eibar197572528-326
    10Espanyol196852526-126
    11Las Palmas196762830-225
    12Alaves195861720-323
    13Real Betis196492030-1022
    14Malaga205782834-622
    15Valencia185492833-519
    16Deportivo La Coruna194782429-519
    17Leganes194691531-1618
    18Sporting Gijon1934121937-1813
    19Osasuna2017122143-2210
    20Granada1917111642-2610
    WhoScored.com

     

    Recap

    Friday's match between Osasuna and Malaga got off to a slow start, with both teams unable to produce many clear-cut chances during the first half. Michael Santos had a golden opportunity after just 19 minutes, but he failed from the penalty spot.

    MADRID, SPAIN - JANUARY 21: Ignacio Camacho of Malaga reacts during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Malaga CF at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on January 21, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by fotopress/Getty Images)
    fotopress/Getty Images

    Luis Hernandez perhaps should have scored Malaga's best chance of the half, but instead, goalkeeper Mario Fernandez denied the former Leicester City start as part of a very impressive outing.

    It was Osasuna who took the lead after the break, and Robbie Dunne of AS English wasn't surprised:

    The Pamplonans couldn't enjoy their lead for very long, however. Just three minutes after Causic fired Osasuna ahead, Camacho tied things up, earning his side a point.

    The draw does little to help either side. Malaga still sits well behind the clubs vying for a European ticket in the standings, with Villarreal sporting a nine-point lead ahead of their Week 20 match.

    Osasuna trail Leganes by five points and need a lot of help to avoid relegation at this point.

    MADRID, SPAIN - JANUARY 21: Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid looks on during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Malaga CF at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on January 21, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by fotopress/Getty Images)
    fotopress/Getty Images

    La Liga's top title contenders will all be in action in Week 20. Leaders Real Madrid take on in-form Real Sociedad on Sunday, while Atletico Madrid will be on the road against Alaves on Saturday.

    Per the club's official Twitter account, manager Diego Simeone knows the Rojiblancos won't have it easy:

    Barcelona will visit Real Betis, while Sevilla travel to Catalonia to take on Espanyol.

