La Liga Table 2017: Latest Standings Following Friday's Week 20 Results

Osasuna and Malaga kicked off Week 20 of the 2016-17 La Liga season on Friday, playing out a 1-1 draw in Pamplona.

Goran Causic gave the hosts the lead after Malaga had already missed a penalty, but Ignacio Camacho tied things up shortly after.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla will all be in action during the weekend.

Here's a look at the current La Liga standings:

La Liga Standings Pos Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Real Madrid 18 13 4 1 48 17 +31 43 2 Sevilla 19 13 3 3 42 25 +17 42 3 Barcelona 19 12 5 2 51 17 +34 41 4 Real Sociedad 19 11 2 6 31 25 +6 35 5 Atletico Madrid 19 10 5 4 34 16 +18 35 6 Villarreal 19 8 7 4 26 14 +12 31 7 Athletic Club 19 8 5 6 24 21 +3 29 8 Celta Vigo 19 8 3 8 29 33 -4 27 9 Eibar 19 7 5 7 25 28 -3 26 10 Espanyol 19 6 8 5 25 26 -1 26 11 Las Palmas 19 6 7 6 28 30 -2 25 12 Alaves 19 5 8 6 17 20 -3 23 13 Real Betis 19 6 4 9 20 30 -10 22 14 Malaga 20 5 7 8 28 34 -6 22 15 Valencia 18 5 4 9 28 33 -5 19 16 Deportivo La Coruna 19 4 7 8 24 29 -5 19 17 Leganes 19 4 6 9 15 31 -16 18 18 Sporting Gijon 19 3 4 12 19 37 -18 13 19 Osasuna 20 1 7 12 21 43 -22 10 20 Granada 19 1 7 11 16 42 -26 10 WhoScored.com

Friday's match between Osasuna and Malaga got off to a slow start, with both teams unable to produce many clear-cut chances during the first half. Michael Santos had a golden opportunity after just 19 minutes, but he failed from the penalty spot.

Luis Hernandez perhaps should have scored Malaga's best chance of the half, but instead, goalkeeper Mario Fernandez denied the former Leicester City start as part of a very impressive outing.

It was Osasuna who took the lead after the break, and Robbie Dunne of AS English wasn't surprised:

The Pamplonans couldn't enjoy their lead for very long, however. Just three minutes after Causic fired Osasuna ahead, Camacho tied things up, earning his side a point.

The draw does little to help either side. Malaga still sits well behind the clubs vying for a European ticket in the standings, with Villarreal sporting a nine-point lead ahead of their Week 20 match.

Osasuna trail Leganes by five points and need a lot of help to avoid relegation at this point.

La Liga's top title contenders will all be in action in Week 20. Leaders Real Madrid take on in-form Real Sociedad on Sunday, while Atletico Madrid will be on the road against Alaves on Saturday.

Per the club's official Twitter account, manager Diego Simeone knows the Rojiblancos won't have it easy:

Barcelona will visit Real Betis, while Sevilla travel to Catalonia to take on Espanyol.