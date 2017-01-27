Blake Griffin Contract: Latest News, Rumors on Star's Negotiations with Clippers

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Adam Wells Featured Columnist

As the Los Angeles Clippers continue their march toward another playoff berth, Blake Griffin's long-term outlook with the team is taking on increased importance since he can opt out of his contract this summer.

Griffin Wants to Remain with Clippers

Friday, Jan. 27

According to Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders, the feeling among people close to Griffin is "he is not remotely interested in changing teams and they expect the deal process to go very smoothly and quickly this summer."

In addition to Griffin's desire to stay with the Clippers, Kyler noted head coach/team president Doc Rivers and owner Steve Ballmer want to retain the star forward.

The Clippers have been in the news recently for having discussions with the New York Knicks about a possible trade involving Carmelo Anthony, though Frank Isola of the New York Daily News reported Griffin, Chris Paul and DeAndre Jordan wouldn't be part of a deal if one were to happen.

Isola also noted a trade isn't imminent.

The Clippers are in an interesting spot with Griffin this summer. He's a dominant presence on the court when healthy, averaging 20.9 points and 8.9 rebounds per game this season.

The key word there is "healthy," as Griffin has been anything but recently. He missed one month this season after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery and has missed at least 15 games each of the previous two seasons.

With the Clippers no doubt wanting to extend their playoff window, keeping Griffin is a necessary move. While it could turn out badly given his extensive injury history, it is a risk worth taking because the upside is having a dominant All-Star-caliber talent.