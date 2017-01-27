    Los Angeles ClippersDownload App

    Blake Griffin Contract: Latest News, Rumors on Star's Negotiations with Clippers

    PHILADELPHIA,PA - JANUARY 24: Blake Griffin #32 of the Los Angeles Clippers looks on against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on January 24, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images
    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistJanuary 27, 2017

    As the Los Angeles Clippers continue their march toward another playoff berth, Blake Griffin's long-term outlook with the team is taking on increased importance since he can opt out of his contract this summer. 

    Continue for updates. 

    Griffin Wants to Remain with Clippers

    Friday, Jan. 27

    According to Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders, the feeling among people close to Griffin is "he is not remotely interested in changing teams and they expect the deal process to go very smoothly and quickly this summer."

    In addition to Griffin's desire to stay with the Clippers, Kyler noted head coach/team president Doc Rivers and owner Steve Ballmer want to retain the star forward. 

    The Clippers have been in the news recently for having discussions with the New York Knicks about a possible trade involving Carmelo Anthony, though Frank Isola of the New York Daily News reported Griffin, Chris Paul and DeAndre Jordan wouldn't be part of a deal if one were to happen. 

    Isola also noted a trade isn't imminent. 

    The Clippers are in an interesting spot with Griffin this summer. He's a dominant presence on the court when healthy, averaging 20.9 points and 8.9 rebounds per game this season. 

    1. Howard Beck's Rant on the All-Star Voting Process

    2. This Night in the NBA

    3. Alternative NBA Facts with Howard Beck

    4. Howard Beck Predicts His Western Conference All-Star Reserves Team

    5. Howard Beck Predicts His Eastern Conference All-Star Reserves Team

    6. 'We Came Up in the Struggle’: NBA’s Zach Randolph Gives $20K to Keep Lights On

    7. Celebrate This Year's Oscar Nominees with the NBA's Best Actors

    8. Philadelphia 76ers Are on a Roll with #RaiseTheCat Victory Celebration

    9. Joakim Noah Makes an Embarrassing Free-Throw Attempt Versus Pacers

    10. Dion Waiters Drills the Three to Win the Game Against the Warriors

    11. Giannis Antetokounmpo Drains the Three

    12. Westbrook Scores Game-Winner and Earns Another Triple-Double to Defeat Jazz

    13. LeBron James Nails a Clutch 3-Pointer to Tie the Game vs. Spurs

    14. Eleven Years Ago Today, Kobe Bryant Dropped 81 Points on the Raptors

    15. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: Top 5 Question Marks at the Halfway Point

    16. Howard Beck and Ric Bucher's 1st-Half Disappointments

    17. KD Has His Best Game of the Season vs. Thunder

    18. Was the NBA Right or Wrong to Reduce Fan Influence on All-Star Starters?

    19. Who Should Star in the Remake of 'White Men Can’t Jump'?

    20. The Greek Freak vs. the Beard: Harden and Giannis Face Off in Houston

    21. Chris Paul Assists Luc Mbah a Moute

    22. Allen Iverson Will Reportedly Coach Former NBA Stars in 3-on-3 Tournament

    23. Mr. December: See John Wall Once Again End the Year as NBA's Player of the Month

    24. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the Top 5 Trade Targets in the NBA

    25. Jordan Clarkson Fouls Goran Dragic & James Johnson Isn't Having It

    26. Luc Mbah a Moute Dunks the Ball on DeMarcus Cousins

    27. Top 3 Landing Spots If the Chicago Bulls Move All-Star Jimmy Butler

    28. Giannis vs. Porzingis: Battle of the International Unicorns

    29. James Harden vs. Russell Westbrook: Who's the Real MVP?

    30. Ric Bucher's NBA Power Rankings: New Year Sees a New Team at #1

    31. Bucher Buzz: the Reason the Hawks Are Likely to Trade Paul Millsap and Others

    32. Bucher Buzz: League Sources Say Bulls Have Begun Shopping Jimmy Butler

    33. Who Will Grab the 8th Seed in the Western Conference?

    34. Howard Beck Predicts the NBA All-Star Teams in Each Conference

    35. Is Rondo's Relationship with the Bulls Beyond Repair?

    36. What's Wrong with the New York Knicks?

    37. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: Who Has the Most to Prove in 2017?

    38. Doc and Austin Rivers Receive 1st-Half Ejections Against the Houston Rockets

    39. James Harden Connects with Montrezl Harrell with the Between-the-Legs Dime

    40. Jrue Holiday Dunks on Kristaps Porzingis

    41. Isaiah Thomas Scores Career High 52 Points Versus the Miami Heat

    42. Tommy Heinsohn Goes Nuts After Isaiah Thomas Scores His 50th Point

    43. Giannis Antetokounmpo Blocks the Two-Time Slam Dunk Champ

    44. Lopez Does a Double Clothesline

    45. Clutch Under Pressure: MVP Steph Curry Steps Up with the Game on the Line

    46. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the NBA's Best Ball-Handlers

    47. Kevin Durant Is an Assassin: the Former MVP Leads the NBA's Best Superteam

    48. Tim Duncan Ends His Speech with Some Jokes

    49. Coach Gregg Popovich Fights Off the Feelings During His Speech

    50. Rest in Peace, Craig Sager: Paying Tribute to a Legendary NBA Sideline Reporter

    51. James Harden Is an Assassin: the Beard Makes His Case for NBA MVP

    52. Howard Beck's NBA Awards at the Quarter-Mark of the Season

    The key word there is "healthy," as Griffin has been anything but recently. He missed one month this season after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery and has missed at least 15 games each of the previous two seasons. 

    With the Clippers no doubt wanting to extend their playoff window, keeping Griffin is a necessary move. While it could turn out badly given his extensive injury history, it is a risk worth taking because the upside is having a dominant All-Star-caliber talent. 

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 