John Elway Contract: Latest News, Rumors on GM's Negotiations with Broncos

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Entering his seventh year as Denver Broncos general manager, John Elway has one more season left on his second contract with the team.

Continue for updates.

Denver Wants To Re-Sign Elway

Friday, Jan. 27

On Friday, Broncos CEO Joe Ellis told Rich Kurtzman of USA Today that his plan is to re-sign Elway once again.

"Oh yeah, that's my plan, that's my plan for sure," Ellis said. "We've had some early conversations dating back to October, November, December, and now here we are in January. We’re going to continue those. I'm optimistic that we'll get something done."

Since Elway's arrival as general manager after the 2010 season, the Broncos have already cycled through two coaching staffs, which included the hiring and departures of head coaches John Fox and Gary Kubiak.

However, the Broncos have made the postseason in five of those six years, winning two AFC Championships and defeating the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50.

It was a grand ending to the illustrious career of quarterback Peyton Manning, who Elway signed in 2012 after trading away Tim Tebow.

A year after Manning signed, the Broncos were in Super Bowl XLVIII with Fox at the helm, losing 43-8 to the Seattle Seahawks.

During that offseason, Elway focused on rebuilding the defense. He brought on DeMarcus Ware and Aqib Talib to join Von Miller, who was drafted No. 2 overall in 2011.

Despite a 12-4 season, the Broncos were bounced from the divisional round, signaling the end of Fox's tenure as head coach.

Tasked with finding a new coaching staff, Elway hired Kubiak, offensive coordinator Rick Dennison and defensive coordinator Wade Phillips. Denver posted another 12-4 record in 2015 and rode its defense to a Super Bowl title.

But 2016 saw Manning retire, and the team turned to the unproven Trevor Siemian to control the offense. It was a lackluster title defense, as the Broncos could muster only a 9-7 record while missing the postseason.

On top of that, Kubiak retired due to health concerns, which forced Elway to find a new head coach. He hired Vance Johnson earlier in January.

Ellis revealed to Kurtzman he hopes it will be enough to keep Elway in Denver.

"My hope and strong hope is that the answer to that is yes," Ellis said. "I know he’s a competitive guy, the most competitive guy I know. I think this challenge ahead will invigorate him and energize him. We’ll get better."

The Broncos do have a young quarterback in Paxton Lynch (22), who was taken 26th overall in the 2016 draft, waiting in the wings. He could be an option to help resurrect an offense that was ranked 27th in the league.

But if things get off to a slow start in 2017, Elway will have a lot of work to do to make the Broncos a contender again, whether or not he has a new contract in hand.