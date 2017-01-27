FA Cup 2017: 4th-Round Results, Scores, Updated Schedule After Friday's Fixture

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Darren Bent scored at both ends for Derby County against Leicester City in the FA Cup on Friday, as the two teams played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at Pride Park.

Bent gifted the hosts an early lead with a comical own goal before heading home in the 21st minute to make amends. Craig Bryson put the Championship side ahead five minutes before the break, but with the clock ticking down, Leicester skipper Wes Morgan earned a replay for his team with a neat header.

Here is a look at the schedule in full for Round 4 of the world’s oldest cup competition, a recap of Friday’s contest and a preview of what’s still to come in one of the most anticipated weekends on the football calendar.

FA Cup 2016-17: Round 4 Fixtures Date Time (GMT) Fixture Friday, January 27 8 p.m. Derby County 2-2 Leicester City Saturday, January 28 12:30 p.m. Liverpool vs. Wolves Saturday, January 28 3 p.m. Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City Saturday, January 28 3 p.m. Middlesbrough vs. Accrington Stanley Saturday, January 28 3 p.m. Oxford United vs. Newcastle United Saturday, January 28 3 p.m. Blackburn Rovers vs. Blackpool Saturday, January 28 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Brentford Saturday, January 28 3 p.m. Burnley vs. Bristol City Saturday, January 28 3 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wycombe Wanderers Saturday, January 28 3 p.m. Rochdale vs. Huddersfield Town Saturday, January 28 3 p.m. Lincoln City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion Saturday, January 28 5:30 p.m. Southampton vs. Arsenal Sunday, January 29 12 p.m. Millwall vs. Watford Sunday, January 29 2 p.m. Fulham vs. Hull City Sunday, January 29 2:30 p.m. Sutton United vs. Leeds United Sunday, January 29 4 p.m. Manchester United vs. Wigan Athletic BBC Sport

Friday Recap

Bent was undoubtedly hoping to show he can still be a potent finisher in front of goal against a Premier League outfit in an FA Cup showdown. And while he found the net in the eighth minute, it was not in a fashion he would have envisaged.

Bent sliced the ball into his own net early on. Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

With time to clear his lines from Leicester’s corner, the forward inexplicably sliced the ball into his own net from close range under no pressure to give the visitors the lead.

However, the forward had the perfect response. Just 13 minutes later, Bent stole a yard on his marker to get his head to Will Hughes’ cross, arrowing a brilliant effort past Kasper Schmeichel into the Foxes' goal.

Per the OptaJoe Twitter feed, the forward seems to love this tournament:

Derby were on the front foot after restoring parity, and before the interval, they got the lead they deserved. The second goal was all about Bryson, as he picked the ball up in midfield, drove into the area and lashed a shot beyond Schmeichel.

Leicester were stunned going in at half-time, and it was a malaise that continued for much of the second period. Demarai Gray’s stinging effort struck the post early in the half, prompting a manic goalmouth scramble. But the Foxes were wasteful with the follow-up chances and with their opportunities for the majority of the contest.

Morgan snatched a late equaliser for his side. OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Until Morgan stepped up late on, anyway. Just as Derby were beginning to think about the fifth round, they left the centre-back unattended from a wicked Gray corner, and he powered home a dramatic equaliser for the champions.

Weekend Preview

All eyes will be on Anfield this Saturday at lunchtime, as Liverpool look to secure a much-needed win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Having started the season with an attacking swagger in the EFL Cup and the Premier League, the Reds have lost a lot of momentum over the last week. They were dumped out of the League Cup after a 1-0 defeat to Southampton on Wednesday, and they were humbled 3-2 at Anfield by struggling Swansea City last Saturday.

Klopp will want to see a response from his players. PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

With a huge match against league leaders Chelsea to come on Tuesday, manager Jurgen Klopp has some big decisions to make regarding his team selection. Per BBC Sport’s Juliette Ferrington, the Reds boss insisted there won’t be wholesale changes:

Potentially, the match of the weekend will come at St Mary’s, as Southampton, fresh from booking their trip to Wembley at Liverpool's expense, host Arsenal.

The Saints have eliminated the Gunners from one domestic cup competition already this season, winning 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium in the EFL Cup. They’ll be full of confidence and will fancy their chances of repeating the trick here, especially with Arsene Wenger set to serve the first match of his four-game touchline ban, per the Football Association.

Wenger will not be on the touchline for Arsenal's match with Southampton. IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Meanwhile, one potentially fascinating storyline could pan out at Stamford Bridge, as Brentford’s Josh McEachran, a former Chelsea academy star tipped for the very top, comes up against his former side.

Per Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, he’s been reflecting on his time in the youth setup at Stamford Bridge and how his progress stalled compared to others:

Elsewhere, neither Manchester United nor Tottenham Hotspur will expect to have any issues when they face Wigan Athletic and Wycombe Wanderers, respectively, on home soil, while Manchester City will be confident of progressing when they take on a Crystal Palace side mired in rotten form at Selhurst Park.

Sutton will fancy their chances of upsetting Leeds. Clive Rose/Getty Images

Those hoping for a big shock will likely keep their eyes trained on Gander Green Lane on Sunday, as Sutton United host promotion chasers Leeds United. That’s because there’s an unfamiliar 3G surface for the Championship side to negotiate in this one.

“Realistically, we have got a small chance,” said Paul Doswell, who is the manager of the Conference club, per Giuseppe Muro of the Evening Standard. “But the fact we are at home and in our own environment is an advantage, whether it is an artificial pitch or not.”