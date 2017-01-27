    FA CupDownload App

    FA Cup 2017: 4th-Round Results, Scores, Updated Schedule After Friday's Fixture

    DERBY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 27: Darren Bent of Derby County celebrates with team mates after scoring his sides first goal during The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Derby County and Leicester City at iPro Stadium on January 27, 2017 in Derby, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
    Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistJanuary 27, 2017

    Darren Bent scored at both ends for Derby County against Leicester City in the FA Cup on Friday, as the two teams played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at Pride Park.

    Bent gifted the hosts an early lead with a comical own goal before heading home in the 21st minute to make amends. Craig Bryson put the Championship side ahead five minutes before the break, but with the clock ticking down, Leicester skipper Wes Morgan earned a replay for his team with a neat header.

    Here is a look at the schedule in full for Round 4 of the world’s oldest cup competition, a recap of Friday’s contest and a preview of what’s still to come in one of the most anticipated weekends on the football calendar.

    FA Cup 2016-17: Round 4 Fixtures
    DateTime (GMT)Fixture
    Friday, January 278 p.m.Derby County 2-2 Leicester City
    Saturday, January 2812:30 p.m.Liverpool vs. Wolves
    Saturday, January 283 p.m.Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City
    Saturday, January 283 p.m.Middlesbrough vs. Accrington Stanley
    Saturday, January 283 p.m.Oxford United vs. Newcastle United
    Saturday, January 283 p.m.Blackburn Rovers vs. Blackpool
    Saturday, January 283 p.m.Chelsea vs. Brentford
    Saturday, January 283 p.m.Burnley vs. Bristol City
    Saturday, January 283 p.m.Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wycombe Wanderers
    Saturday, January 283 p.m.Rochdale vs. Huddersfield Town
    Saturday, January 283 p.m.Lincoln City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
    Saturday, January 285:30 p.m.Southampton vs. Arsenal
    Sunday, January 2912 p.m.Millwall vs. Watford
    Sunday, January 292 p.m.Fulham vs. Hull City
    Sunday, January 292:30 p.m.Sutton United vs. Leeds United
    Sunday, January 294 p.m.Manchester United vs. Wigan Athletic
    BBC Sport

     

    Friday Recap

    Bent was undoubtedly hoping to show he can still be a potent finisher in front of goal against a Premier League outfit in an FA Cup showdown. And while he found the net in the eighth minute, it was not in a fashion he would have envisaged.

    Bent sliced the ball into his own net early on.
    Bent sliced the ball into his own net early on.Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

    With time to clear his lines from Leicester’s corner, the forward inexplicably sliced the ball into his own net from close range under no pressure to give the visitors the lead.

    However, the forward had the perfect response. Just 13 minutes later, Bent stole a yard on his marker to get his head to Will Hughes’ cross, arrowing a brilliant effort past Kasper Schmeichel into the Foxes' goal.

    Per the OptaJoe Twitter feed, the forward seems to love this tournament:

    Derby were on the front foot after restoring parity, and before the interval, they got the lead they deserved. The second goal was all about Bryson, as he picked the ball up in midfield, drove into the area and lashed a shot beyond Schmeichel.

    Leicester were stunned going in at half-time, and it was a malaise that continued for much of the second period. Demarai Gray’s stinging effort struck the post early in the half, prompting a manic goalmouth scramble. But the Foxes were wasteful with the follow-up chances and with their opportunities for the majority of the contest.

    Morgan snatched a late equaliser for his side.
    Morgan snatched a late equaliser for his side.OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

    Until Morgan stepped up late on, anyway. Just as Derby were beginning to think about the fifth round, they left the centre-back unattended from a wicked Gray corner, and he powered home a dramatic equaliser for the champions.

     

    Weekend Preview

    All eyes will be on Anfield this Saturday at lunchtime, as Liverpool look to secure a much-needed win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

    Having started the season with an attacking swagger in the EFL Cup and the Premier League, the Reds have lost a lot of momentum over the last week. They were dumped out of the League Cup after a 1-0 defeat to Southampton on Wednesday, and they were humbled 3-2 at Anfield by struggling Swansea City last Saturday.

    Klopp will want to see a response from his players.
    Klopp will want to see a response from his players.PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

    With a huge match against league leaders Chelsea to come on Tuesday, manager Jurgen Klopp has some big decisions to make regarding his team selection. Per BBC Sport’s Juliette Ferrington, the Reds boss insisted there won’t be wholesale changes:

    Potentially, the match of the weekend will come at St Mary’s, as Southampton, fresh from booking their trip to Wembley at Liverpool's expense, host Arsenal.

    The Saints have eliminated the Gunners from one domestic cup competition already this season, winning 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium in the EFL Cup. They’ll be full of confidence and will fancy their chances of repeating the trick here, especially with Arsene Wenger set to serve the first match of his four-game touchline ban, per the Football Association.

    Wenger will not be on the touchline for Arsenal's match with Southampton.
    Wenger will not be on the touchline for Arsenal's match with Southampton.IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

    Meanwhile, one potentially fascinating storyline could pan out at Stamford Bridge, as Brentford’s Josh McEachran, a former Chelsea academy star tipped for the very top, comes up against his former side.

    Per Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, he’s been reflecting on his time in the youth setup at Stamford Bridge and how his progress stalled compared to others:

    Elsewhere, neither Manchester United nor Tottenham Hotspur will expect to have any issues when they face Wigan Athletic and Wycombe Wanderers, respectively, on home soil, while Manchester City will be confident of progressing when they take on a Crystal Palace side mired in rotten form at Selhurst Park.

    Sutton will fancy their chances of upsetting Leeds.
    Sutton will fancy their chances of upsetting Leeds.Clive Rose/Getty Images

    Those hoping for a big shock will likely keep their eyes trained on Gander Green Lane on Sunday, as Sutton United host promotion chasers Leeds United. That’s because there’s an unfamiliar 3G surface for the Championship side to negotiate in this one.

    “Realistically, we have got a small chance,” said Paul Doswell, who is the manager of the Conference club, per Giuseppe Muro of the Evening Standard. “But the fact we are at home and in our own environment is an advantage, whether it is an artificial pitch or not.”

