    NHL All-Star Game 2017: Date, Time, Rosters, Format, TV Schedule and Live Stream

    NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 30: Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins skates against John Tavares #91 of the New York Islanders at the Barclays Center on November 30, 2016 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Islanders defeated the Penguins 5-3. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
    Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
    Joe PantornoFeatured ColumnistJanuary 28, 2017

    The 2017 NHL All-Star Game might never see more production value than it will this year from Staples Center in Los Angeles. 

    With Hollywood just a stone's throw away, the league's best will be in Tinseltown to represent their respective teams during a weekend of festivities. 

    After the league celebrated its 100th anniversary by revealing its 100 greatest players on Friday, the All-Stars will test their skills in various competitions on Saturday night before the game caps off the weekend.

    It will be the first time it is being aired on broadcast network television since 2004, per Newsday's Neil Best:

    2017 NHL All-Star Game Schedule
    DateTime (ET)TVLive Stream
    Sunday, Jan. 293:30 p.m.NBCNBC Live Extra
    NHL.com

    The game will be stacked with the best talent in the world. Let's take a look at the rosters of each team:

    2017 NHL All-Star Game Rosters
    Atlantic DivisionPositionTeam
    Nikita KucherovFTampa Bay Lightning
    Brad MarchandFBoston Bruins
    Auston MatthewsFToronto Maple Leafs
    Frans NielsenFDetroit Red Wings
    Kyle OkposoFBuffalo Sabres
    Vincent TrochekFFlorida Panthers
    Victor HedmanDTampa Bay Lightning
    Erik KarlssonDOttawa Senators
    Shea WeberDMontreal Canadiens
    Carey Price (captain)GMontreal Canadiens
    Tuukka RaskGBoston Bruins
    Central DivisionPositionTeam
    Patrick KaneFChicago Blackhawks
    Patrik LaineFWinnipeg Jets
    Nathan MacKinnonFColorado Avalanche
    Tyler SeguinFDallas Stars
    Vladimir TarasenkoFSt. Louis Blues
    Jonathan ToewsFChicago Blackhawks
    P.K. Subban (captain)DNashville Predators
    Duncan KeithDChicago Blackhawks
    Ryan SuterDMinnesota Wild
    Corey CrawfordGChicago Blackhawks
    Devan DubnykGMinnesota Wild
    Metropolitan DivisionPositionTeam
    Sidney Crosby (captain)FPittsburgh Penguins
    Cam AtkinsonFColumbus Blue Jackets
    Taylor HallFNew Jersey Devils
    Alex OvechkinFWashington Capitals
    Wayne SimmondsFPhiladelphia Flyers
    John TavaresFNew York Islanders
    Justin FaulkDCarolina Hurricanes
    Seth JonesDColumbus Blue Jackets
    Ryan McDonaghDNew York Rangers
    Sergei BobrovskyGColumbus Blue Jackets
    Braden HoltbyGWashington Capitals
    Pacific DivisionPositionTeam
    Connor McDavid (captain)FEdmonton Oilers
    Jeff CarterFLos Angeles Kings
    Johnny GaudreauFCalgary Flames
    Bo HorvatFVancouver Canucks
    Ryan KeslerFAnaheim Ducks
    Joe PavelskiFSan Jose Sharks
    Brent BurnsDSan Jose Sharks
    Drew DoughtyDLos Angeles Kings
    Cam FowlerDAnaheim Ducks
    Martin JonesGSan Jose Sharks
    Mike SmithGArizona Coyotes
    NHL.com

    Format

    For the second straight year, the NHL All-Star Game will be a mini tournament that features 3-on-3 games, similar to the league's regular-season overtime format. 

    But the teams will not find out which division they are playing until Saturday's skill competition, where the winners will choose who their first-round opponent is and when their semifinal game will be. 

    Each game will be 20 minutes long, the length of one regulation period, with each team changing sides at the 10-minute mark. 

    For any game that is tied after 20 minutes, things will go directly to a shootout to decide a winner. 

    The teams that make the final will play for a $1 million grand prize that will be split up among the winners, thus bringing the weekend to a close. 

     

    Information courtesy of NHL.com.

