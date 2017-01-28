NHL All-Star Game 2017: Date, Time, Rosters, Format, TV Schedule and Live Stream

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The 2017 NHL All-Star Game might never see more production value than it will this year from Staples Center in Los Angeles.

With Hollywood just a stone's throw away, the league's best will be in Tinseltown to represent their respective teams during a weekend of festivities.

After the league celebrated its 100th anniversary by revealing its 100 greatest players on Friday, the All-Stars will test their skills in various competitions on Saturday night before the game caps off the weekend.

It will be the first time it is being aired on broadcast network television since 2004, per Newsday's Neil Best:

2017 NHL All-Star Game Schedule Date Time (ET) TV Live Stream Sunday, Jan. 29 3:30 p.m. NBC NBC Live Extra NHL.com

The game will be stacked with the best talent in the world. Let's take a look at the rosters of each team:

2017 NHL All-Star Game Rosters Atlantic Division Position Team Nikita Kucherov F Tampa Bay Lightning Brad Marchand F Boston Bruins Auston Matthews F Toronto Maple Leafs Frans Nielsen F Detroit Red Wings Kyle Okposo F Buffalo Sabres Vincent Trochek F Florida Panthers Victor Hedman D Tampa Bay Lightning Erik Karlsson D Ottawa Senators Shea Weber D Montreal Canadiens Carey Price (captain) G Montreal Canadiens Tuukka Rask G Boston Bruins Central Division Position Team Patrick Kane F Chicago Blackhawks Patrik Laine F Winnipeg Jets Nathan MacKinnon F Colorado Avalanche Tyler Seguin F Dallas Stars Vladimir Tarasenko F St. Louis Blues Jonathan Toews F Chicago Blackhawks P.K. Subban (captain) D Nashville Predators Duncan Keith D Chicago Blackhawks Ryan Suter D Minnesota Wild Corey Crawford G Chicago Blackhawks Devan Dubnyk G Minnesota Wild Metropolitan Division Position Team Sidney Crosby (captain) F Pittsburgh Penguins Cam Atkinson F Columbus Blue Jackets Taylor Hall F New Jersey Devils Alex Ovechkin F Washington Capitals Wayne Simmonds F Philadelphia Flyers John Tavares F New York Islanders Justin Faulk D Carolina Hurricanes Seth Jones D Columbus Blue Jackets Ryan McDonagh D New York Rangers Sergei Bobrovsky G Columbus Blue Jackets Braden Holtby G Washington Capitals Pacific Division Position Team Connor McDavid (captain) F Edmonton Oilers Jeff Carter F Los Angeles Kings Johnny Gaudreau F Calgary Flames Bo Horvat F Vancouver Canucks Ryan Kesler F Anaheim Ducks Joe Pavelski F San Jose Sharks Brent Burns D San Jose Sharks Drew Doughty D Los Angeles Kings Cam Fowler D Anaheim Ducks Martin Jones G San Jose Sharks Mike Smith G Arizona Coyotes NHL.com

Format

For the second straight year, the NHL All-Star Game will be a mini tournament that features 3-on-3 games, similar to the league's regular-season overtime format.

But the teams will not find out which division they are playing until Saturday's skill competition, where the winners will choose who their first-round opponent is and when their semifinal game will be.

Each game will be 20 minutes long, the length of one regulation period, with each team changing sides at the 10-minute mark.

For any game that is tied after 20 minutes, things will go directly to a shootout to decide a winner.

The teams that make the final will play for a $1 million grand prize that will be split up among the winners, thus bringing the weekend to a close.

