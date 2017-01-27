Barcelona Transfer News: Javier Mascherano Addresses Lionel Messi Rumours

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

Barcelona star Javier Mascherano believes team-mate Lionel Messi will sign a new contract with the Blaugrana and not opt to continue his career elsewhere.

Contract negotiations between the Catalans and their biggest star have been ongoing for some time, and progress has been slow so far. This had led to plenty of speculation regarding Messi's future and rumours Manchester City could try to swoop in, per Simon Mullock of the Daily Mirror.

Barcelona's inability to lock Messi up to a new deal has led other clubs to prepare for an ambitious move as well. According to Premium Sport (h/t Goal), even Inter Milan are willing to try their luck, even if that transfer seems next to impossible.

Mascherano believes the 29-year-old will stay with his current club, however, as he told Sport after the Copa del Rey win over Real Sociedad: "The marriage between Barca and Messi has been beneficial for both parties. There's a lot of love left in that marriage."

Messi has spent his entire professional career with the Blaugrana after joining their famed La Masia academy in 2001. He has led the team to no less than eight La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League trophies, and he has won the Ballon d'Or a record five times.

While the Argentina international still has plenty of years at the top of the game left, plenty are already calling him the greatest player of all time. Fellow professionals like Luis Garcia are full of praise:

Players of that level don't often become available for transfer, and it stands to reason Barcelona will do everything to keep Messi at the Camp Nou. Most fans and pundits agree he's unlikely to leave the club anytime soon, but that won't stop other football giants from trying.

City have emerged as a potential destination thanks to their massive financial resources and the presence of manager Pep Guardiola, who previously worked with Messi in Barcelona.

An actual transfer would smash the current record for most expensive move of all time, but the Argentinian would certainly be worth it. Here's a look at some of his highlights:

As shared by Sporf, he is showing no signs of slowing down:

Transfer speculation will continue to surface until the two sides finally agree to a new contract, and even then, it's unlikely to go completely quiet. But unless Barcelona's finances are in serious trouble or a major falling out occurs in the near future, fans should feel as confident as Mascherano Messi will stay in Catalonia.