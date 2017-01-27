    Real MadridDownload App

    Real Madrid Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Thibaut Courtois and David De Gea

    LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 22: Thibaut Courtois of Chelsea in action during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Hull City at Stamford Bridge on January 22, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
    Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistJanuary 27, 2017

    Real Madrid will reportedly ask after the availability of Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and Manchester United stopper David de Gea at the end of the season, as they seek to improve their options at the base of the team.

    That’s according to Sky Sports’ Guillem Balague, who has suggested Los Blancos will enquire into both players, with doubts creeping in as to whether Keylor Navas is good enough to be the team’s starting option.

    “Real Madrid are not impressed with [Navas],” said Balague in a question and answer session for Sky Sports. “They will approach both [Courtois] and [de Gea], which doesn't mean they will get them, but the approach will arrive.”

    Here is a look at how the trio of goalkeepers compare this season statistically in league matches:

    Goalkeeper Comparison: Navas, Courtois, De Gea
    NavasCourtoisDe Gea
    Appearances122222
    Clean sheets3137
    Average saves per game21.591.73
    Average saves per goal2.42.51.9
    Claim success90%86%99%
    Punch average50%27%9%
    Squawka

    Madrid famously came close to signing de Gea ahead of the 2015-16 campaign, although the two sides ran out of time to get the deal done. However, some strong performances from the Costa Rica international, culminating in UEFA Champions League success, meant not signing the United man was not lamented for long.

    Madrid are said to be unconvinced by Navas' recent displays.
    Madrid are said to be unconvinced by Navas' recent displays.Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

    This season has been one of prosperity in the main for Madrid too, as the team set a Spanish record 40 games unbeaten in all competitions recently. It’s a sequence that was ended by Sevilla, who beat Los Blancos 2-1 this month; Navas should have done a lot better with the decisive goal.

    Per Dermot Corrigan of ESPN FC, overall, the Madrid stopper hasn’t looked totally confident between the sticks this season:

    Courtois has at Chelsea. The Belgium international endured a tough 2015-16, as the entire Blues side struggled to replicate the standards set in the title-winning campaign a year earlier. But now, he’s back to his imperious best.

    There have been plenty of stories linking Courtois with a move to Real too. According to Marca’s Jose Felix Diaz (translated by Patrick Boyland), the 24-year-old has already advised friends that he expects to be putting on the Madrid jersey next year.

    Having spent three seasons on loan at Atletico Madrid, Courtois would take no time adapting to life in the Spanish capital. As we can see here courtesy of OptaJoe via Bleacher Report UK, if Madrid were to land the Blues man, they’d be getting a wonderful goalkeeper:

    Like Courtois, de Gea also used to represent Atletico, although it’s clear that Real have been longstanding admirers of the United man.

    Since his move to Old Trafford from the Vicente Calderon de Gea has gone from strength to strength. Not only is he the finest shot-stopper in the game, he’s commanding under the high ball, fast off his line and continues to improve his distribution too.

    De Gea came close to joining Real Madrid in 2015.
    De Gea came close to joining Real Madrid in 2015.Gareth Copley/Getty Images

    As noted by Bleacher Report’s Rob Blanchette, it’s remarkable to think there were major doubts about the Spaniard’s credentials when he arrived at the club:

    Navas has been a fine goalkeeper for Madrid. Last season, ahead of which he was set to move to United as part of the de Gea switch, he could have easily struggled in the knowledge he wasn’t wanted. Yet he knuckled down, progressed as a footballer and was a key contributor to Los Blancos’ 11th European Cup win.

    Even so, Madrid will always target the best players in the world and as good a ‘keeper as Navas is, both Courtois and de Gea would be an upgrade. Having tried and failed to get the latter, the Chelsea man is most likely the more attainable of the two, although both Premier League giants will surely meet any approach with substantial resistance.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 