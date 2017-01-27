Colorado Safeties Coach Joe Tumpkin Resigns After Domestic Violence Complaint

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Adam Wells Featured Columnist

Colorado assistant football coach Joe Tumpkin has resigned from the university after he was named in a domestic violence complaint earlier this month.

According to Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports, Tumpkin's resignation is effective January 31, and he will receive two months of severance pay.

Mitchell Byars of BuffZone.com reported January 6 Tumpkin's ex-girlfriend filed a restraining order against him and said he "physically assaulted her multiple times over the course of their three-year relationship—most recently on the nights before and after a CU football game."

The woman said the first attack occurred February 27, 2015, and the most recent took place November 18 when Tumpkin is alleged to have "arrived intoxicated to a house in Broomfield and jabbed his finger in her face and then pinned her against a wall and choked her, according to the complaint."

After the complaint was filed against Tumpkin, Colorado athletic director Rick George issued a statement about the situation.

"We are still gathering details about the very serious allegations in this filing," George said, per Byars. "Once I've reviewed it, I will get together with Coach (Mike) MacIntyre and we will take whatever action is appropriate and necessary. I expect all our student-athletes and employees to conduct themselves appropriately on and off the field."

Tumpkin was hired as Colorado's safeties coach in 2015. He had worked the previous five seasons at Central Michigan as the defensive coordinator.

After defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt left Colorado to take the same job at Oregon, Tumpkin served as the team's defensive play-caller in the Alamo Bowl against Oklahoma State.