    Robert Snodgrass to West Ham: Latest Transfer Details, Comments and Reaction

    WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 02: Robert Snodgrass of Hull City celebrates scoring his sides first goal during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Hull City at The Hawthorns on January 2, 2017 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
    Julian Finney/Getty Images
    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistJanuary 27, 2017

    West Ham United completed the signing of Robert Snodgrass from Hull City on Friday.

    The Hammers posted the following clip on their Twitter feed, in which the Scotland international reveals his reasons for joining and his new shirt number:

    According to a statement on the club's official website, West Ham paid £10.2 million to sign Snodgrass on a three-and-a-half-year deal. According to Sky Sports News HQ, Hull had also accepted a bid from Burnley for the winger. 

