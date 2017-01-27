Robert Snodgrass to West Ham: Latest Transfer Details, Comments and Reaction
January 27, 2017
Julian Finney/Getty Images
West Ham United completed the signing of Robert Snodgrass from Hull City on Friday.
The Hammers posted the following clip on their Twitter feed, in which the Scotland international reveals his reasons for joining and his new shirt number:
West Ham United @WestHamUtd
We are delighted to confirm the signing of @ScottishFA winger, Robert Snodgrass! #SnodgrassSigns https://t.co/huZjSRsbGI1/27/2017, 8:30:03 PM
According to a statement on the club's official website, West Ham paid £10.2 million to sign Snodgrass on a three-and-a-half-year deal. According to Sky Sports News HQ, Hull had also accepted a bid from Burnley for the winger.
More to follow…
Like the new article format? Send us feedback!