    Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Steven N'Zonzi and Mathieu Debuchy

    SEVILLE, SPAIN - JANUARY 15: Steven N'Zonzi of Sevilla FC celebrates after winning the match against Real Madrid CF during the La Liga match between Sevilla FC and Real Madrid CF at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on January 15, 2017 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)
    Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images
    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistJanuary 27, 2017

    Reported Arsenal and Chelsea transfer target Steven N'Zonzi is said to be stalling on signing a new deal with Sevilla, leaving his buyout clause at a bargain price of £26 million. Meanwhile, Mathieu Debuchy is eyeing a move to France.

    According to Estadio Deportivo (h/t the Daily Star's Jamie Styles), Sevilla are desperate to sign N'Zonzi to a new deal with a bigger buyout clause. However, the 28-year-old's father and representative, Fidele, isn't making life easy on the Andalusians.

    The former Stoke City man has been a smash hit with Sevilla, playing a key part in the team's fantastic La Liga run this season. Grup 14's Rafael Hernandez thinks his next club will reap the benefits:

    N'Zonzi was always a solid player in the Premier League, and it was perhaps surprising no top English club was willing to take a chance on the Frenchman, who instead moved to Spain in 2015.

    He's improved greatly since then, adding range to his passing game and more offensive contributions. He remains a top defensive midfielder, but with Sevilla, he has also become a great distributor of the ball and someone who can launch counter-attacks if needed.

    Here's a look at some of his highlights:

    Sevilla has proven a perfect fit for N'Zonzi, but the Frenchman is at the peak of his powers and will likely be looking for a major pay rise before his abilities start to deteriorate. That explains the many links with the Premier League, where clubs are generally able to pay higher wages.

    His buyout clause of roughly £26 million is a relative bargain given the level of his performances over the last year or so. N'Zonzi has truly become a class midfielder who would easily hold his ground at just about any top club, and those don't come around for minimal fees that often.

    Expect Sevilla to break the bank if their 2016-17 La Liga campaign ends with a top-four finish, although even that might not be enough if the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal get involved.

    Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror (h/t Metro.co.uk) reported that Debuchy wants to force a move back to France before the end of the January transfer window.

    The former Newcastle United man has barely featured this season, as Hector Bellerin is the automatic starter at the right-back position for the Gunners. A hamstring injury didn't help matters for the Frenchman, but even when healthy, he's no more than a depth option for the team.

    SAN JOSE, CA - JULY 28: Mathieu Debuchy #2 of Arsenal FC passes the ball against the MLS All-Stars during the second half of the AT&T MLS All-Star Game at Avaya Stadium on July 28, 2016 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Image
    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

    Debuchy spent part of last season on loan in his native France, and manager Arsene Wenger is reportedly willing to let him returneven if that would greatly hurt the team's depth.

    As shared by Chris Wheatley of Goal, the boss noted that Gabriel Paulista can play on the right wing if needed:

    The 31-year-old likely won't fetch a signficant transfer fee, but it's pointless keeping him in the squad if he doesn't want to be there. His departure might give a talented youngster more playing time at some point down the road, while Gabriel can hold down the fort if Bellerin suffers an injury.

