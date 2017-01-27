Former North Carolina State PF Charles Shackleford Dies at Age 50

Tom Hauck/Getty Images

Former North Carolina State standout forward Charles Shackleford, who went on to have a decadelong professional career in the NBA and overseas, was found dead Friday morning in his hometown of Kinston, North Carolina. He was 50.

Police confirmed the news to WRAL and stated an investigation into the cause of death is underway. No further information was immediately released.

Shackleford quickly emerged as an impact contributor for the Wolfpack under legendary head coach Jim Valvano. The physical power forward averaged 10.3 points and 6.1 rebounds across 29 games as a freshman during the 1985-86 season.

His numbers steadily increased over his final two years with the program. He tallied 16.6 points and 9.6 rebounds per game while shooting 53.8 percent from the floor as a junior en route to first-team All-ACC honors in 1987-88.

The New Jersey Nets selected him in the second round of the 1988 draft. He spent two years with the organization before making stops with the Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Charlotte Hornets during six seasons in the NBA.

Shackleford also made multiple trips overseas in between NBA stints. He played in Italy (Caserta), Turkey (Ulkerspor) and Greece (Aris and PAOK).

The North Carolina native was linked to a potential point-shaving scandal dating to his days at NC State, which included a criminal investigation. In 1990, he told Clifton Brown of the New York Times the rumors were impacting his image, and he denied the allegations.

"My image has been affected," Shackleford said during his time with the Nets. "People think the allegations are true. I'm telling you that nothing like that ever happened when I was at North Carolina State. When all this is said and done, we'll probably take legal action."

No charges were ever filed in the case.

Shackleford last played professionally with the Hornets during the 1998-99 season. He retired from basketball in 2000.