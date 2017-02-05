    Atlanta FalconsDownload App

    Ryan Schraeder Injury: Updates on Falcons OT's Ankle and Return

    FILE - IN this Nov. 3, 2016, file photo, Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Ryan Schraeder (73) watches from the sideline before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in Tampa, Fla. The Falcons have signed right tackle Ryan Schraeder to a five-year contract extension. The team announced the move on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, but did not release any financial deals of the extension. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
    Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press
    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistFebruary 6, 2017

    Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Ryan Schraeder suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LI against the New England Patriots, per Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official website. 

    Continue for updates. 

    Compton Replaces Schraeder

    Sunday, Feb. 5

    The Kansas City Star's Terez A. Paylor reported Schraeder left the field under his own power. Tom Compton filled in at right tackle.

    Schraeder has been a key ingredient on the Falcons offensive line this season. He's been a staple at right tackle since signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2013, starting all 32 games over the past two seasons. 

    Before the playoffs started, Trey Cunningham of Pro Football Focus noted Schraeder peaked late in the regular season with just four quarterback hurries allowed over the last three games. 

    Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus graded the Falcons offensive line as the NFL's sixth-best during the regular season, with its run-blocking ability getting particular praise: "The Falcons line was at its best when blocking for the ground game, opening holes for Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman to combine for 1,599 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns." 

    The loss of Schraeder does sting. As long as the line is giving quarterback Matt Ryan time in the pocket and still opening holes for Freeman, the offense will be fine.

