Ryan Schraeder Injury: Updates on Falcons OT's Ankle and Return

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Ryan Schraeder suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LI against the New England Patriots, per Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official website.

Compton Replaces Schraeder

Sunday, Feb. 5

The Kansas City Star's Terez A. Paylor reported Schraeder left the field under his own power. Tom Compton filled in at right tackle.

Schraeder has been a key ingredient on the Falcons offensive line this season. He's been a staple at right tackle since signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2013, starting all 32 games over the past two seasons.

Before the playoffs started, Trey Cunningham of Pro Football Focus noted Schraeder peaked late in the regular season with just four quarterback hurries allowed over the last three games.

Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus graded the Falcons offensive line as the NFL's sixth-best during the regular season, with its run-blocking ability getting particular praise: "The Falcons line was at its best when blocking for the ground game, opening holes for Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman to combine for 1,599 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns."

The loss of Schraeder does sting. As long as the line is giving quarterback Matt Ryan time in the pocket and still opening holes for Freeman, the offense will be fine.