WWE Royal Rumble 2017: Analyzing the Possibility of Rumored Returns at PPV

Credit: WWE.com

If there's one thing WWE's Royal Rumble pay-per-view is famous for, it is surprises.

The annual 30-man Rumble match throws up plenty of twists each and every year, and more often than not, they revolve around shock entrants in the match.

That could be guys debuting in WWE for the first time like AJ Styles last year, men stepping up from NXT either temporarily or permanently or guys returning from either injuries or time away from the company.

This year looks to be no different. There are guys who have been on the shelf who could return in the drama of Sunday's Royal Rumble match, while rumors continue to link former WWE stars with a return to the company in the 30-man match.

Here's a look at the rumored names who could be surprise entrants on Sunday, as well as a prediction of the likelihood of a return.

Finn Balor

When Finn Balor underwent surgery for the injury suffered during a match with Seth Rollins back in August, WWE.com detailed that he would be out for “anywhere from four to six months".

Balor returning at the Royal Rumble would therefore not be a huge surprise, but it would fall into the earlier end of the bracket mooted originally by the company.

So what are the chances of a return from The Demon King?

If he's cleared and is medically fit to go, it almost seems a guarantee. With so many matches yet to be locked in from WWE for WrestleMania, Balor's return provides WWE with another big name to throw into the mix and set up a mega match.

He could fight The Undertaker, or he could end up winning the whole thing and going after the holder of the WWE Universal Championship.

If Balor is passed as fit, he's almost certainly going to be around.

Possibility: Likely

Kurt Angle

There's little doubt that if the Olympic hero ended his lengthy exile from WWE on Sunday night, it would be one of the biggest moments in the event's history.

Talk that Angle would enter the WWE Hall of Fame later this year set tongues wagging about whether he could have one more in-ring run with the company after time away with other promotions.

However, in reality, all the Angle speculation looks to be exactly that: speculation.

With WWE's loaded roster, it's not like the company needs Angle right now, even if his return to in-ring competition in WWE would be a timely boost.

But with Angle's focus likely to be on the Hall of Fame later this year, don't count on him returning this Sunday.

Possibility: Unlikely

Samoa Joe

Although it's not exactly a return in the fashion of Balor and Angle, the fact Samoa Joe hasn't been on NXT for the last few weeks means his appearance at the Royal Rumble would be a return of sorts.

And there's little doubt that of all the rumored guys showing up on Sunday to compete in the Royal Rumble match, Joe is the most likely.

All the stars seem to align. Shinsuke Nakamura will dominate NXT's main event scene with Bobby Roode this weekend, meaning the guys at Full Sail University are ready to move on without Joe.

And he's served enough time on that brand to be worthy of a main roster push.

The options for Joe for WrestleMania are plentiful, and he will be a major boost to either Raw or SmackDown.

The timing is right, and Joe is definitely ready. This is one surprise that seems certain to happen.

Possibility: Almost certain